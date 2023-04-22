Now until April 23
Bidding for the Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray Youth Mentoring’s 34th annual online auction, which closes at 8 p.m. April 23, with items closing daily. More than 500 items and services, including Rockies tickets, gravel, certificates to restaurants, amusement parks, rafting, hot springs, skydiving and more. All proceeds go to help kids. Bid: www.partners-west.org and follow the auction link. Info: 970-249-1116.
Saturday, April 22
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Montrose Woman’s Club Flea Market and Bazaar at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., benefiting local nonprofits. Antiques, boutique vendors, food trucks and more. Free admission.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Friends of the Library book sale at Montrose Regional Library’ s meeting room, 320 S. Second St.
2 p.m. - Ditch Cleanup at park between South 11th and 10th streets, Mesa and Junction Avenue. City provides bags; bring gloves, poles, grabbers, waders. Sponsored by Citizens Climate Lobby-Montrose. All welcome.
2 p .m. - Sexual assault survivors support event starts at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose, with free food, free temporary Medusa tattoos and charms for the first 50 people. Using charms and gemstones, create custom jewelry at the jewelry bar (prices a la carte). At 3:30 p.m., a scavenger hunt begins at Mosaic, then to Sidelines, Fabula, Hypoxia, Mauve and Reign. Show support and get free teal tinsel extension put in your hair at Reign. Hunt concludes at San Juan Brews, where scavenger hunt winners receive self - defense tools. At 5:15 p.m., “Men Taking a Lap for Survivors” begins at Centennial Plaza. This event is presented by Faultless Inc. and partners.
7:30 p.m. - Pop Stars & Superheroes concert by the Valley Symphony Association Orchestra and Chorus in their final performance of the season, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive. Tickets: ValleySymphony.net; Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St.), Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E. Niagara Road).
Sunday, April 23
10 - 11 a.m. - Author Bri Lafferty discusses “Wired to be Dysfunctional” at Bluecorrn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 Townsend Ave.
1 - 3 p.m. - Friends of the Library book sale at Montrose Regional Library’ s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. On this, the final day of the sale, books are $5 per bagful.
Monday, April 24
1 p.m. - Myrna Shirey, genealogist and president of Montrose’s genealogy society will present “Basic and Beginning Genealogy” at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Public welcome.
Tuesday, April 25
3 - 9 p.m. - “What Were You Wearing” art installation, highlighting the need for supporting survivors of sexual assault, at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Free . The installation, first created in 2014, is to challenge rape culture assumptions. Info: https://sapec.ku.edu/wwyw
Wednesday, April 26
8 – 9 a.m. – Leonard Felix presents the story of Olathe Spray Service, local crop dusting and search and rescue assistance, at The Forum. Free. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
Thursday April 27
9 a.m. – Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado meets at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St., starting with social time, then a business meeting, show-and-tell and program, “Celebration of 30 Years of Friendship,” in honor of the guild’s 30th anniversary. Visitors welcome. Info: 970-901-9991 (leave a message for a return call).
1-2 p.m. - We are Water Closing Program at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Join us for the final program with the traveling exhibit with the Shavano water truck, cookie decorating, crafts and activities for the whole family.
Saturday, April 29
3 p.m. – Valley Youth Orchestra presents “A Musical Menagerie” at Calvary Chapel of Montrose, a free concert. The chapel is located at 2201 S. Townsend Ave. in the Penn Center Mall.
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Art exhibit “Spiritual Alchemy,” featuring artist and author Vickie Leigh Krudwig, opens at the Ute Indian Museum with a reception and book signing (free). Krudwig will also host a paid workshop earlier April 29, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., $150 per person. Register at harmonyhousestudio.com
Sunday, April 30
3 p.m. – Valley Youth Chamber Orchestra and their string teachers perform at Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in Cedaredge, featuring jazz, bluegrass, classical, Celtic and Latin music, rounded out by Broadway tunes. $8/adults; $4/students, www.gmaec.org or at the door.
Monday, May 1
5:30 p.m. – Women’s Giving Club meets at The Bridges Golf and Country Club, 2500 Bridges Drive, Montrose. All women welcome; $100 donation, which goes into a pool for a selected nonprofit. A guest may attend once without donation; $10 room fee requested and includes drink and appetizers. Info: 970-209-9598.
