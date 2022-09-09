Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Friday, September 9
1 p.m. — The Uncompahgre Valley Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution meet at the Ute Indian Museum, Montrose, in the meeting room. They are hosting State Regent Colleen Joyce.
6:30 p.m. — “Live Birds of Prey.” Join Nature’s Educators, an educational nonprofit, for an evening learning about some live birds. Birds presented will be a hawk, owl, falcon, and an eagle. Call 970-626-5822 to reserve a spot! Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center overlook, Dutch Charlie Entrance. Park pass or day pass required,
7 p.m. — Clark Andrew and Kristen Rad of The High Desert Playboys are live in concert at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 on day of show; healthyrhythym.net. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 10
Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado invite the public to help restore the Perimeter Trail in Ouray near the base of Cascade Falls. Help with tasks like building steps and retaining walls; hardy trail work. English-speak and American Sign Language crews. Work is also on Sept. 11. City of Ouray will provide camping; COV will provide meals. For the start time and other information: 3030-715-1010, ext. 111, or Abby@voc.org. Register at https://bit.ly/OurayVOC.
7:30 — 11 a.m. — “Fall Migration: Public Bird Banding Day.” Come and watch this unique scientific process during our two week event. Ridgway State Park, Dallas Creek entrance, south end, across bridge.
10 a.m. — The Uncompahgre Valley and Mount Garfield chapters of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will help dedicate a marker and lay a wreath at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, 2830 Riverside Parkway; public welcome.
4 p.m. — The Montrose County Historical Museum will be hosting a one-time guided historical cemetery tour. You will be learning about the history and legends of Montrose pioneers through their final stories. Also, learn how traditions have evolved over the century with the cemetery. Meet at the Cedar Creek Cemetery at 2221 Miami Road by the maintenance building. Call 970-249-2085 to RSVP; $10/person, space limited.
5 — 6:30 p.m. — Valley Symphony Association Orchestra & Chorus 51st season opener, Pops in the Park: Big Sounds in a Big Space, at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. For their only outdoor and free concert of the season, the Valley Symphony Association orchestra and chorus come together to perform a range of popular or “pops” and contemporary music styles, including Americana, movie music, Broadway tunes, rock ’n’ roll, light classical, and marches. This concert marks the 51st season of the all-volunteer performing arts organization that comprises musicians from teens to 80-somethings who hail from the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys. Bring your own chair. Food trucks available. Info: ValleySymphony.net or Facebook.com/ValleySymphonyAssociation or 970-765-8323.
7 p.m. — Jonathan Foster’s Nomadic summer tour comes to Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 on day of show; healthyrhythym.net. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 7:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m. — New West Guitar Group, Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Advance adult tickets $25; adult at the door $28; $5 students (18 and under); www.ocpag.org
Sunday, September 11
4 — 5 p.m. — Harps and Hammers Ensemble free concert, in the Chapel of the Cross, Pioneer Village, Cedaredge. Info: Call or text Robin Freed, 970-275-8996.
Monday, September 12
Noon — The Northern San Juan Great Old Broads for Wilderness hosts tour of the Ironton iron fen with botanists Peggy Lyon and Mary Menz. Bring your own picnic lunch. Meet at the parking lot just north of the Ironton townsite, east side of U.S. 550. Info: northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com
5 p.m. — The Citizens Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan, national organization, meets at the Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Come celebrate the DMEA/Guzman Garnet Mesa Solar Project, which the lobby supported, and plan the next local action projects. All are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Thursday, September 15
10 — 11 a.m. — Harps and Hammers Ensemble free concert, Senior Center at the Montrose Pavillion, for the Beaconfest Senior Fair. Info: call or text Robin Freed, 970-275-8996.
6 p.m. — The Black Canyon chapter of the Audubon Society welcomes Dr. Bruce Bauerle, from CMU in Grand Junction, who will speak about the “Edible, Poisonous and Useful Plants of Western Colorado.” Location: The Summit Room of the Montrose Field House, 25 Colorado Ave.
Friday, September 16
5 – 6:30 p.m. — The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley will present on Colorado’s innovative election system. Presentation will be at the Montrose Regional Library Community Room, 320 S. Second St. Our presenter will be Karen Sheek, immediate past president of the League of Women Voters of Colorado, and is intended to inform the public about our Colorado election system so all eligible voters will understand how they can register, vote, and be assured of the security in their elections. More information can be found under Events at www.lwv-uv.org and https://www.lwvcolorado.org/ColosStellarElections