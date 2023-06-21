Wednesday, June 21
Happy Summer Solstice!
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Come celebrate Summer Solstice, Dutch Charlie entrance at the Visitors Center. Enjoy music, meditation, nature crafts and snacks. Ridgway State Park (970)-626-5822.
5 p.m. - Exploring the National Parks presentation at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Join ranger Matt Johnson to explore national parks as revealed through animal stories and discuss volunteer opportunities. (Volunteer program is designed for older teens and adults.)
6:30 - 8 p.m. - Tacos and Trivia at Double Barrel Taco Company. Come solo or bring a group to compete at trivia. Double Barrel is at 347 E. Main St., Montrose.
Thursday, June 22
9 a.m. - Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. The meeting starts with social time, followed by a business meeting, show and tell, and a program. The June program will be given by Carolyn Ray who will present a trunk show and information about using Studio 180 specialty rulers. After the meeting, she will teach a class on constructing a quilt or table runner using Studio 180 tools. For more information call 907-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message and we will return your call).
10 a.m. - Nature Storytime at La Raza Park, North Sixth Street and North Ute Avenue, Montrose, presented by Montrose Regional Library. Nature Storytime is for all ages and is held weekly at different locations. Dress for weather and bring your own blankets or chairs. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-cancellation announcements. Safety waiver must be signed upon arrival. Next week’s Nature Storytime will be held at the Ute Indian Museum.
11 a.m . - 2 p.m. - Fourth- grader History Buff Day at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. Learn about Ute culture; hang with Billy the History Buff, explore a tipi, learn about the Bar Dance and explore the new Naturescape playground. Colorado fourth-graders can get a free History Colorado membership, giving them access to the Ute Museum by signing up at historycolorado.org/history buff.
4:30 - 5:30 p.m. - Books-n-Bites Book Club for ages 9 - 13 (ish) meets at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. First St., to discuss “Sugar and Spite,” by Gail D. Villanueva. Special guest from PEER Kindness joins the conversation as the club delves into topics of friendship and bullying. Sign up at bit.ly/mrldyouthor at the Youth Services Desk.
6 p.m. - Open mic night with host Coral Skye at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. All levels and genres are welcome to participate as time allows.
Friday, June 23
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Princess Mini Camp, Elevation Academy of Dance, 413 N. First St., Montrose. For ages 2 - 4; $ 40. Princess dance class, tea party, craft, dress-up, games and more; parents drop off students for the event. Space is very limited; register ASAP at www.elevationacademyofdance.org. Info: info@elevationacademyofdance.org; 970-252-6321.
Noon - Montrose Amateur Radio Club takes part in a national radio exercise as part of Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day. Public observation welcome; Sunset Mesa. (Go down West Main Street to Chipeta, turn left, and head south on Chipeta. Hogback Road to the top of Sunset Mesa will be on the left, just after Orchard Road.) The event concludes at noon June 24.
1:30 p.m. - Dungeons & Dragons at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Come play DnD at the library at this beginner level program for preteens and teens (ages 9 - about 16).
5:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Banjo Fran Art Show & Farewell at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose. Closing reception for June’s featured artist, Francesca Hovagimian, and farewell party before she leaves Montrose. Refreshments served.
6 - 9 p.m. - Neon Sky Band patio party at Black Canyon Golf Club, 1350 Birch St., Montrose.
6 p .m. - Union of None plays at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose.
7 p.m. - Madams, Murder and Mayhem historic walking tour downtown Montrose. Join the Montrose County Historical Museum for the tour; $10/person. Reservations required; 970-249-2085. Meet at the museum, 21 N. Rio Grande (historic depot building).
7-8:30 p.m. - “Mining in the San Juan Triangle: From Prospector to Smelter” by published author, Don Paulson; Dutch Charlie entrance at the Visitors Center at Ridgway State Park; (970)-626-5822.
7 - 9 p.m. - Disco Fuego at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Fiery and feverish funk fiesta! Put on your dancing shoes.
7:30 p.m. - Magic Circle Players Patrons Night 2023, featuring “The Belle of Amherst,” a play based on the life of Emily Dickinson. (6:30 p.m, for hors d’oeuvres and wine for purchase), at 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Show tickets $10. 2022-23 VIP Patron Members can receive complimentary tickets to one of the three performances of the play by calling the box office, 970-249-7838.
Saturday, June 24
9 - 11 a.m. - Family Fishing Derby at Hidden Lake subdivision, 62650 LaSalle Road, Montrose. Rain or shine; free; all ages. Info 970-615-9412
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans presents Rock the Block, 500 block of Montrose Main Street and Ucompahgre Avenue. Free, public event to kick off summer, with food trucks, music, nonprofit fair and activities all day long, as well as a special guest appearance by HunterGirl, who is performing a benefit concert in Cerise Park for veterans the same evening. Info: 970-650-2507 or www.buildinglives.org/rocktheblock/
Noon - Ridgway River Fest begins a Rollans Park, Ridgway. Silent auction, booths, giveaways, interactive learning and the day’s highlight, “Junk on the Unc” race in which boaters, having created water craft made from scrap materials not intended for river travel, race down the river to the finish line. Also, presentations, plus live music, starting at 4:15 p.m., by The Last Spike. Info:https://ridgwayriverfest.org/ Please be aware that water levels and temperature may affect the river race.
2 p.m. - Magic Circle Players Patrons Night 2023, featuring “The Belle of Amherst,” a play based on the life of Emily Dickinson, at 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Show tickets $10. 2022-23 VIP Patron Members can receive complimentary tickets to one of the performances of the play by calling the box office, 970-249-7838.
4 p.m. - Gates open at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park for the Freedom Sings Colorado concert, featuring the stories of local veterans set to music by Nashville songwriters, and headlining HunterGirl. The concert benefits Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Tickets: $30 for adult general admission; $20 for 12 and younger; at whafv.org. Bring your own lawn chairs. Beer, wine and food available for purchase. Overflow parking is on top of Sunset Mesa, with golf cart shuttles provided down to the amphitheater.
9-11 p.m. - “Star Party” hosted by the Black Canyon Astronomical Society. Telescopes and presentations will be provided. Dutch Charlie Entrance at the Visitors Center, Ridgway State Park (970)-626-5822.
Sunday, June 25
2 p.m. - Magic Circle Players Patrons Night 2023, featuring “The Belle of Amherst,” a play based on the life of Emily Dickinson, at 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Show tickets $10. 2022-23 VIP Patron Members can receive complimentary tickets to one of the performances of the play by calling the box office, 970-249-7838.
Monday, June 26
1 p.m. - Sara Rinne, librarian at the Montrose Public Library will speak on "Researching Genealogy and History at the Montrose Library" at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. All are welcome to this event sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center.
