Friday, October 1
7 p.m. — Colorado Pro Rodeo state finals at Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center, with top competitors battling to become state champ. Friday night’s event is a rodeo with a “military appreciation” theme and fans are encouraged to wear red. Tickets/info at montrosecountyeventcenter.com; $12/adults and $6 kids 12 and younger (free for kids under 3).
Saturday, October 2
11 a.m. — Montrose Women March hosts a march for reproductive rights, Demoret Park (sign-making at 10 a.m.), Main Street and Townsend Ave. March begins at 11 and proceeds up Townsend to the courthouse steps. Info: Ann, 918-289-3957.
2 — 5 p.m. — Wright Summer Faire with live music from “You Knew Me When,” Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
7 p.m. — Colorado Pro Rodeo state finals rodeo competitions continue at Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center, featuring “tough enough to wear pink,” promotion breast cancer awareness. Tickets/info at montrosecountyeventcenter.com; $12/adults and $6 kids 12 and younger (free for kids under 3).
Sunday, October 3
12:30 - 3 p.m. — United Methodist Church block party, South First Street between South Park and Mesa avenues. Church is at 19 S. Park Ave. Free event, with ice cream sundae bar, pumpkin patch, crafts, bounce house, dunk tank, live music by Tia Brown & Company, and more. Information about event, worship and other happenings at www.montroseumc.org.
1 p.m. — State championship titles awards for the Colorado Pro Rodeo finals, with recognition for Donate Life Colorado. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets/info at montrosecountyeventcenter.com; $12/adults and $6 kids 12 and younger (free for kids under 3).
Monday, October 4
1 — 3 p.m. — Great Old Broads for Wilderness sponsors a GMUG forest plan-writing workshop; Frontier Field Pavilion, Ridgway (soccer field/baseball diamond). Parking lot accessed from County Road 23. Offer your ideas to the Forest Service for its draft plan that will guide management on the GMUG for decades. Workshop offers info and guidance for commenting. Workshop info: northeastersanjuanbroadband@gmail.com
Saturday, October 9
8 a.m. — 29th annual Bosom Buddies Walk/Run at the Montrose Pavilion. Registration is at 8; walk/run begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit Bosom Buddies breast cancer support services. Visit bosombuddiesswc.org/events-meetings/ for link to register online or to download a registration form to turn it at the walk. Entry fee is $35.
1 — 6 p.m. — Oktoberfest at Cerise Park, featuring local beer, wine, cider and seltzer, plus the first public shows at the Rotary Amphitheater, with music by Iron Horse, Zolopht and Cousin Curtiss. The fun includes a costume contest, stein-hoisting, stein relay, circus performers and more. Event benefits All Points Transit; presented by TEI Rock Drills, Telluride Express and Black Canyon Homebrewers Association. Tickets: $35 in advance and $45 at the gate. Purchase at https://tinyurl.com/montoktober
Sunday, October 10
4 — 7 p.m. — Haven House annual wine and cheese fundraiser; 43 Black Bear Way, Divide Ranch, Ridgway. Haven House Transitional Living Center presents information about its programs and community benefits of helping families transition out of homelessness and to self-sufficiency. Questions: Lil, 949-903-6161. Donations also welcome via www.havenhousehomeless.org.
Wednesday, October 13
8 a.m. — The League of Women Voters of the Ucompahgre Valley hosts its ballet info presentation at the Forum, CMU’s Cascade Room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.