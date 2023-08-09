Wednesday, August 9

8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: Award-winning Montrose Entrepreneurs, Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus located on the corner of South Third and Cascade Avenue (use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building). The program is free.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?