Wednesday, June 8
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. The topic is agriculture and its place in the state and local economy. Upcoming topics: Child and teen advocacy, June 15; The Montrose Mirror, June 22 and Montrose County updates, June 29. Free
6 — 7:30 p.m. — League of Women Voters chapters in the 3rd Congressional District are sponsoring a Primary Candidate Forum to be held via Zoom Webinar ( https://bit.ly/3LLl8F5) or Facebook Live Stream ( https://bit.ly/3NFS43j). Participating candidates are Democrats Adam Frisch, Sol Sandoval and Alex Walker and Republicans Lauren Boebert and Don Coram. The forum will be moderated by Action22 CEO Sara Blackhurst. The League of Women Voters also recommends voters check out more voter information at www.vote411.org/colorado.
7:30 p.m. — Ignite Montrose returns to Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast, 820 E. Main St. Enjoy five-minute talks on topics such as the Azores, Amache prison camp, adventures of a “doggie cop” and more. The next Ignite will be Oct. 6.
Friday, June 10
6 — 9 p.m. — Neon Sky performs at the Rusty Putter patio (Black Canyon Golf Course restaurant), 1350 Birch St., Montrose.
6:30 — 7:30 p.m. — Slow Roll Rainbow Ride at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose. Bring your bikes down the alley to the side doors for beer, bike decorating, free bike checks and giveaways sponsored by TREK. The ride leaves Mosaic at 7:30 p.m., cruising around town and ending at San Juan Brews for beer and music. All ages/abilities welcome on ride. Bring lights and follow all traffic laws.
7:30 p.m. — “Wild and Edible Plants of Colorado.” Join Bruce Bauerle, experienced speaker, naturalist and award winning educator. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Saturday, June 11
9 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Montrose Botanic Gardens Western Slope Gardening workshops ($5 donation), 1800 Pavilion Drive. Workshops on succulents, gardening in the 1880s, native plants, lavender, art in the garden and plant info for homeowners. Details: MontroseGardens.org
9:30 — 11 a.m. — “Spring Migration” Kids, 6 and older, join us to learn about the amazing feat of migration. Ridgway State Park Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
10 a.m. — The Unknown Motorcycle Rally, Cerise Park; a show of vintage, classic and custom motorcycles, plus live music, food, beverage and family-friendly displays. Register your bike at WesternCOVintage.come to display your ride.
8 p.m. — Creatures of the Night-Night Hike. Join the park educator for a night talk and walk about creatures’ survival skills used at night. Bring a flashlight. Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Sunday, June 12
1:30 — 4:40 p.m. — Touch Tables: Birds and Bird Nests. Various specimens of birds, egg replicas, and real nests. Ridgway State Park swim beach/shower area; Dutch Charlie entrance.
2 p.m. — Flag Day celebration at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose.
Monday, June 13
Noon — Great Old Broads for Wilderness monthly meeting, Pa-Co-Chu-Puk, Ridgway State Park. Bring your own lunch. Two parallel activities; A hike up Enchanted Mesa or a botany walk. Bring appropriate clothing. Info: Linda McNeill, 970-626-4092
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room. Nonpartisan. All are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095; citizensclimatelobby.org.
Tuesday, June 14
7 p.m. — Trail Life USA Troop Co-0413 conducts a flag retirement ceremony at the Montrose Church of Christ.