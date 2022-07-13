Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
All month
Arendis LLC, 1681 E. Niagara Road, is hosting a food drive for Sharing Ministries for the month of July. Those who bring at least two non-perishable food items to the store for donation will receive a 15% discount on purchases. Suggested items include: Canned proteins (like tuna, chicken, beef); canned vegetables and fruits; cereal products, including granola/protein/breakfast bars; pastas; powdered milk and instant potatoes; sugar; flour and hygiene products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, new socks, P38 can openers. Info: 970-497-3474.
Wednesday, July 13
8 — 9 a.m. — Jeff Mengenhausen, CEO of Montrose Regional Health, presents at The Forum, discussing the ambulatory care center being built in southern Montrose. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue.
1 — 3 p.m. — Let it Flow, intuitive alcohol ink painting, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. , with instructor Jana Adams. $40. All materials provided; no experience necessary.
3 p.m. — Seed Varieties, presented by John Valentine, Tri-River Area Extension, Montrose Rec District Fieldhouse, 25 Colorado Ave. Learn how choosing the right seed plant or variety can compensate for many of the growing challenges here; how to decode catalogue descriptions and find out what the challenges are for this area. Register by calling Taylor at Montrose Library District, 970-964-2540.
7 — 8:30 p.m. — Tiffany Christopher Live in the Courtyard, 610 Clinton St., Ridgway. $15 per person, www.sherbino.org.
Thursday, July 14
4 — 7 p.m. — Open house honoring Tri-County Water Conservancy District employee Kathleen Margetts, who is retiring after 46 years. The celebration is at the Holiday Inn Express, Montrose.
4:30 — 7 p.m. — Five-year celebration event for Montrose Community Rec Center, 16350 Woodgate Road. Free food, games, music and more, plus vendors.
6 — 9 p.m. — Troutapalooza 2022 River Benefit & Auction at High Pie Pizzeria & Tap Room, 100 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride. A benefit for conservation of fish habitat and water quality in the San Miguel River watershed, with live and silent auctions featuring exclusive guided trips, special rods, reels, and other high-end gear, clothing and accessories. Advance ticket purchase required: $50 per person includes food, beer, wine, and contribution to nonprofit watershed efforts. Sponsored and organized by Trout Unlimited’s Gunnison Gorge Anglers, Telluride Outside and Alpine Bank. Information: https://troutapalooza.org/fundraiser-and-auction/ or email conservation@troutapalooza.org.
Friday, July 15
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Ranch and Farm Heritage, first day. Petting zoo, kids’ activities, live music, cash bar, vendors, food and drink, history demonstrations. TinTypes. Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, Montrose.Tickets $0-15. At the gate or online, museumofthemountainwest.org.
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose. Adult admission: $5. More than 150 quilts by local artists on display; shoppers’ boutique; quilt appraisals by appointment (Betty, 970-708-2099), classes. Visit blackcanyonquiltshow.com for more information and to purchase a raffle ticket if you cannot attend.
10 a.m. — Trillion Tree Corps tree-planting ceremony begins at Riverbottom Park, near the picnic pavilion. Seven trees are being planted in memory of seven deceased Montrose-area veterans. The event includes a barbecue for veterans’ families and, at 1 p.m., an honors ceremony.
Noon — 1 p.m. — Montrose County Republican Women lunch and meeting (brown bag) at Hampton Inn. Speakers: Dr. Yuliya Jirnov & Husband, a Montrose couple from Russia, discuss living in a communist country: “Why We Need to Save Our Democracy.” Info: 970-249-0724.
7:30 p.m. — “How the Peaks of the San Juans Got Their Names,” by Don Paulson, curator, Ouray County Historical Society. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
7:30 — 9 p.m. — Birds of Play on the Citizens State Bank rooftop. (Doors at 7 p.m.) $30 per person, www.sherbino.org
Saturday, July 16
8:30 — 11 a.m.— “Take Me Fishing” event. Volunteers on hand to help teach kids how to fish. We provide poles and bait, you bring the fun! Ridgway State Park. Pa-Cho-Chu-Puk entrance, fishing ponds down toward the river.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Ranch and Farm Heritage, second day. Petting zoo, kids’ activities, live music, cash bar, vendors, food and drink, history demonstrations. TinTypes. Cowboy poetry. Ghost River Band plays from 2 — 5 p.m. Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, Montrose. Tickets $0-15. At the gate or online, museumofthemountainwest.org.
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose. Adult admission: $5. Evening lecture by quilt artist David Taylor. More than 150 quilts by local artists on display; shoppers’ boutique; quilt appraisals by appointment (Betty, 970-708-2099), classes. Visit blackcanyonquiltshow.com for more information and to purchase a raffle ticket if you cannot attend.
7:30 p.m. — Gasoline Lollipops with Bonnie and Taylor Sims live at the Sherbino, 604 Clinton St., Ridgway. $40 per person, www.sherbino.org
7:30 p.m. — “Good Fires or Bad Fires?” Forests and fire ecology by Dr. Deborah Kennard, fire and forest ecologist, Colorado Mesa University .At Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Sunday, July 17
9:30 — 11a.m. — Kids Activity: Big Horn Sheep! Join park educator for some information about these magnificent creatures and some activities to take home. Ridgway State Park, Elk Ridge campground, camper services building.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose. Adult admission: $5. More than 150 quilts by local artists on display; shoppers’ boutique; quilt appraisals by appointment (Betty, 970-708-2099), classes. Visit blackcanyonquiltshow.com for more information and to purchase a raffle ticket if you cannot attend.
1:30 — 4:30 p.m. — Touch Tables: Animal Tracks and Scat! Look at a variety of tracks and scat with materials to draw some of your own. Ridgway State Park, Swim beach shower/picnic area. Dutch Charlie entrance.
2 p.m. — Auditions at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., for “Amadeus.” Cast calls for 10 to 12 men and three to four women, of varying ages. Audition packets at MagicCirclePlayers.com
4 — 7 p.m. — Spark Studios block party, hosted by Church180 at Riverbottom Park, Montrose. Food, fun and games to kick off the church’s Vacation Bible School. The block party is open to the public. Those interested in registering children for VBS can visitchurch180.net/VBS
Monday, July 18
2 p.m. — Auditions at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., for “Amadeus.” Cast calls for 10 to 12 men and three to four women, of varying ages. Audition packets at MagicCirclePlayers.com