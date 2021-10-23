Saturday, October 23
7:30 p.m. — The Valley Symphony Association Orchestra presents “Fantasia” at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets: ValleySymphony.org; Delta Clubb’s, 502 E. Main St., Delta, and our Town Matters Business Center, 1245 E. Main St., Montrose. Info: 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
7:30 — 10 p.m. — Jaribe Mexicano, Wright Opera House,472 Main St., Ouray.
Sunday, October 24
3 p.m. — The Valley Symphony Association Orchestra presents “Fantasia” at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets: ValleySymphony.org; Delta Clubb’s, 502 E. Main St., Delta, and our Town Matters Business Center, 1245 E. Main St., Montrose. Info: 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
Monday, October 25
5:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) hosts an open house at Hillcrest Congregational Church, 611 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Call Gale 970-901-8697 for more information.
Tuesday, October 26
9:30 — 11:30 a.m. — WrightED: Rocks from Space, 472 Main St., Ouray.
6:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Live music by David Nunn, Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Wednesday, October 27
8 a.m. — Montrose Memorial Hospital’s new CEO Jeff Mengenhausen presents at The Forum, Cascade Hall, CMU-Montrose (South Third and Cascade Avenue). The Forum meets weekly at Cascade Hall, hosting a variety of talks of community interest. Upcoming: Nov. 3, child care shortage/needs; Nov. 10, Montrose County Manager Jon Waschbusch.
7 — 9 p.m. — “The Gentlemen,” movie night at Wright Opera House,472 Main St., Ouray.
October 28
9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. Street. The October program will be the October Half Square Triangle Challenge Reveal. Info: Elizabeth, 970-249-9647.
Friday, October 29
Last day for early registration for the inaugural Veterans Day 5K/1 mile walk, benefitting Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. The run/walk is at 9 a.m. Nov. 6. Registration through Oct. 29 is $20 per person or $30 per family. Thereafter, it is $25 and $35, respectively. (Veterans participate for free.) Register: www.whafv.org.
7 — 9 p.m. — Annual radio show at Wright Opera House,472 Main St., Ouray: “Frankenstein.”
7: 30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, October, 30
10 a.m. — all day Pumpkin Chunkin’ starts at Devries Friend-ly Farm, 60542 Gunnison Road, Olathe. Free admission; raffle tickets on sale for 9 mm pistol, compound bows and a Yeti cooler. Donations accepted for Olathe Fire Protection District and the April Mason Memorial Scholarship. Event includes classic pumpkin shoot-offs from homemade catapults, ballistas and trebuchets; a silent auction, tractor pulls, bounce house and more fun. Corn maze, straw bale maze and pumpkin patch onsite. Info: 970-323-6559 or 970-209-7508.
7 — 9 p.m. — Annual radio show at Wright Opera House,472 Main St., Ouray: “Frankenstein.”
7: 30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.