Thursday, October 14
7 - 8:30 p.m. — Poetry at the Tavern, Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Friday, October 15
6:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Opening for “Unbroken Spirit: Western Colorado’s Captive Mustangs” solo exhibit by artist Savannah Conley; Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 18.
Saturday, October 16
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Scarecrow Festival at Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Kids’ crafts, cider press, library storywalk and bookmobile; silent auction of donated scarecrows (bids close at 3 p.m. Sunday); lunch may be purchased from Mountain Country BBQ food truck. Free entry; donations welcome. Info: MontroseGardens.org; Lorraine, 970-275-8902.
2 p.m. — 10th Annual Pioneer Social, presented by Montrose County Historical Society, with sponsor Looney Bean Roasting Co., at Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave. This year’s program honors the Hartman family. Admission: Donations accepted at the door.
Sunday, October 17
10 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Scarecrow Festival at Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Kids’ crafts, cider press, library storywalk and bookmobile; silent auction of donated scarecrows (bids close at 3 p.m.); lunch may be purchased from Mountain Country BBQ food truck. Free entry; donations welcome. Info: MontroseGardens.org; Lorraine, 970-275-8902.
4 - 6:30 p.m. — Zikr Dance Ensemble, Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Monday, October 18
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley and the Uncompahgre Valley Education Association is co-sponsoring a candidate forum for the Montrose County Board of Education, at the Ute Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose.Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Masks are recommended. Candidates include: District A – Jeff Bachman, District C – Andrew Neal and Alice Murphy, District E – Cortney Loyd and Sarah Fishering, District F – Dawn Schieldt and Eric Kelley, and District G – Stephen Bush. Linda Gann (league member) will moderate the forum. Questions will be taken from the audience.
Tuesday, October 19
9:30 - 11 a.m. — WrightED: Rocks from Space, Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
6:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Live music by David Nunn
Wednesday, October 20
7 - 9 p.m. — “Tenet,” Wednesday night movie at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Thursday, October 21
6:30 - 9:30 p.m. — Game night at the Wright Opera House, “Clue.” 472 Main St., Ouray.
Friday, October 22
7 - 9 p.m. — “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Fourth Friday Foreign Film Night at the Wright, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Saturday, October 23
1 - 4 p.m. — Delta County Historical Society old family farms featured at the museum on Third and Meeker streets, Delta. Stories, games for children with prizes and small farm animals will be added to the already installed antique farm truck loaned by Delta business and museum board member Orval Proctor. Featured will be a story of the Volga Germans who arrived in the early century from Russia to farm. It was written by Museum Life Member Sherry Knob Christie. Also shown will be the large embroidered piece created about the farm history of the Sweitzer family. Info: 874-8721.
7:30 - 10 p.m. — Jaribe Mexicano, Wright Opera House,472 Main St., Ouray.
