1 - 6 p.m. — Happy New Merry Thanks Mas 2021, Christmas Wonderland at Friendship Hall. Vendors, live music, activities — and Santa! Info: 970-765-0913.
Saturday, November 20
Deadline to register for home delivery of free Thanksgiving dinner from Montrose Community Dinners/Thanksgiving Friends dinner: montrosecommunitydinners.com/delivery, or call 970-318-6759. Register for a meal that you go to Friendship Hall to pick up at montrosecommunitydinners.com/to-go. Donations welcome, but not required and there is no charge for the meal.
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — San Juan Weavers Guild 43rd annual show and sale, Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. Free event features exhibits, demonstrations and hands-on activities, as well as a vast selection of handwoven, handspun and related fiber items for sale. The museum will also host Native American vendors and is offering free admission to museum exhibits during the day of the guild show and sale. Masks and social distancing are recommended. For show updates, including whether community health concerns require it to be reschedule, visit www.sanjuanweavers.org
9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Happy New Merry Thanks Mas 2021, Christmas Wonderland at Friendship Hall. Vendors, live music, activities — and Santa! Info: 970-765-0913.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Turkey Trot craft show. A variety of hand-crafted items. Lion’s Park, 600 block of North Nevada Avenue. Accepting non-perishable food items for Sharing Ministries and Shepherd’s Hand and toys for Toys For Tots Christmas.
Monday, November 22
6 - 7:30 p.m. — Transgender Day of Remembrance, honoring the lives of transgender people whose lives were taken too soon, Ute Indian Museum.
Thursday, November 25
Thanksgiving Friends annual free community dinner, by delivery (pre-scheduled by Nov. 20) or pick-up (pre-register). montrosecommunitydinners.com
