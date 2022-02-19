Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Please include venue address. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email people can contact to receive the necessary credentials.
Saturday, February 19
6 p.m. — Beyond the Seven Summits with Gerry Roach, Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St, Montrose. Legendary climber and author, Roach, presents his quest for the Seven Summits starting at 7 p.m. Q&A is from 8 – 9 p.m. Tickets for this fundraiser for Always Choose Adventures are $25. Visit tinyurl.com/jerryroachprec to purchase tickets.
Sunday, February 20
3 p.m. — Martha Violett, emeritus professor of music at Western Colorado University will be playing a free concert at the Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., Montrose. She will be playing a program of Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven Sonatas. All are invited.
Tuesday, February 22
8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m. — The Golden Circle Senior Center hosts a visit to the Ouray Alchemist museum, The Venue at CSB, the Imogene Hotel & Rooftop Bar, plus lunch in Ouray. The museum boasts artifacts from the 16th and 17th centuries, as well as one special item dating to 350 BC. The Venue is a rooftop and indoor event space in a building that original was a brothel and saloon. (Note: no elevators available; many stairs.) Tickets: $27 at www.montroserec.com; bring money for lunch. Contact Golden Circle Senior Center for meet-up location.
9:30 — 11:30 a.m. — WrightEd: “Ouray’s Complex Weather and Climate Patterns,” at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Noon — COVID-19 loss and bereavement group meeting at Touch of Care Hospice, 1100 E. Main St., Montrose. This group meets the last Tuesday of each month. Next month’s meeting date is March. 29.
7 p.m. — Death Cafe — Because Talking About Death Won’t Kill You. at Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Drink tea, eat cake and discuss death. Info: deathcafe.com.
Wednesday, February 23
8 — 9 a.m. — The Montrose Daily Press at The Forum. The Forum meets each Wednesday at Colorado Mesa University Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. The event is free. Upcoming Forum talks: Montrose City Council candidates, March 2; City of Montrose street and construction projects, March 9.
Noon — 1 p.m. — The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley invites the public to join a Zoom program on, “Election Process, Election Security and Precinct Changes.” County Clerks and Recorders representing Delta (Teri Stephenson), Montrose (Tressa Guynes) and Ouray (Michelle Nauer) counties will discuss the 2022 election season. Go to EVENTS on the LWV website for the zoom link at: https://lwv-uv.org
7 — 9 p.m. — Movie Night at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray, “King Richard.”
Thursday, February 24
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. The meeting starts with fellowship, followed by a business meeting, show and tell and a program. The February program will be All About the Black Canyon Quilt Show. Info: 970-249-9647. (Please leave a message to be called back).
Friday, February 25
11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Regional Food Summit Gathering for the Western Slope, at the Montrose County Event Center. Sponsored by the Valley Food Partnership, the gathering brings together those interested in making sure topics important to agriculture and the food system in Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel and Mesa counties are represented at the state level. Zoom options available. Info: penelope@valleyfoodpartnership.org
7 — 9 p.m. — Fourth Friday Foreign Film, “Stray,” at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Saturday, February 26
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Guided snowshoe and ski tour of the winter wildlife up Red Mountain Pass, with biologist Steve Boyle. Moderate difficulty level at elevation of 8,000-plus feet. Dress for conditions and bring appropriate equipment, including snowshoes or nordic skis, poles, sunglasses, sunscreen, camera/smartphone, binoculars, water, sunscreen and lunch. No pets allowed. Registration is by $35 donation to Uncompahgre Watershed Project ($20 for full time students); space limited to 18. Meet at Ouray Visitor Center, 1230 Main St. in Ouray. Info/registration: www.uncompahgrewatershed.org/events; info@uncompahgrewatershed.org, or leave a message at 970-325-3010.
7 — 9 p.m. — The musical comedy team Duo Baldo will perform at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta. This concert is sponsored by the Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association. Doors will open at 6 p.m. At the door tickets for single admission: $20/adult; $5/student. Season tickets: $45/adult; $15/student; $95/family. Masks will be required at this concert. Info: Connie Pittenger, 970-249-4308 or www.deltamontroseconcerts.com
Sunday, February 27
3 p.m. — Valley Symphony Orchestra Association winter concert, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Concertmaster and featured Debra TenNapel performs with the VSA in her last concert, along with principal cellist Martha Ditto, soprano Allyson Cotham and pianist Katy Kristoffersen. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; $5 for students 17 and younger. Available at ValleySymphony.org or Clubb’s in Delta, 502 Main St. Info: 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org
Monday, February 28
1 p.m. — Don Paulson, curator of the Ouray County Historical Museum, will speak on “Pioneer San Juan Mountain Clergy and Churches” at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. All are welcome to this program sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center.