Sunday, November 28
11 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Make your own porcupine quill earrings at the Ute Indian Museum (17253 Chipeta Road), taught by Amerson Woodie. Registration required at 970-249-3098.
6:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Twilight Shavano Tours of the Shavano Petroglyph Site, via the Ute Indian Museum. $20 for adults/$15 for Friends of the Ute Indian Museum members. $5 for ages 6 — 16. Free for 5 and younger. Limited to 15 participants. Reserve space by calling 970-249-3098. Be prepared for weather conditions and a moderate hike requiring sturdy shoes or boots. Headlamps or flashlights recommended. Meet at the Ute Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road to caravan to site.
Monday, November 29
10 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Purchase a hand painted bowl for $20 at Partners Mentoring, 315 S. Seventh St., Montrose. This replaces the annual chili bowl fundraiser, which was to take place Nov. 27, but which has been canceled because of rising COVID cases. You can also call Lissette at 970-249-1116 to make special arrangements to buy a chili bowl.
Friday, December 3
11 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival at the Ute Indian Museum,17253 Chipeta Road. Showcasing Native American and area artists, including Sue Rose. Free museum admission, silent auction, fry bread and more, as well as the membership drive for Friends of the Ute Indian Museum.
4 — 6 p.m. — Opening reception for “His and Hers” art exhibit at the Wright Opera House, 427 Main St., Ouray, showcasing the work of Noble and Natalie Heller of Ridgway. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 12, 2022.
Saturday, December 4
9 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Annual holiday craft show at Bill Heddles Recreation Center, Delta. Free admission to view the wares for sale by 55 vendors — handmade merchandise such as jewelry, Christmas items, quilts, cards, knitted and crocheted clothing, photography, candles, soaps, wood crafts and more. Info: 970-874-0923.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose, at the Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center. 9:30 a.m., business meeting; 10:30 a.m., show and tell, refreshments and program. Info: Paula
paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Winter Wonderland craft show at Lions Park, 600 Block North Nevada Avenue. Enjoy crafts to purchase and make donations of nonperishable food for local food banks. Also accepting toys for Toys for Tots.
5:30 p.m. — Montrose Parade of Lights, downtown Main Street. Info: CityofMontrose.org/Holidays
7:30 p.m. — Valley Symphony Association 50th Concert Series at the Montrose Pavilion presents” Christmas by Candlelight at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets/info: valleysymphony.net
Sunday, December 5
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — Holiday film screening “Christmas in the Clouds” at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. The film tells the story of the manager of a Utah ski resort run by an overworked manager and a woman from the big city as they overcome mistaken identities and intrusive guests in their pursuit of romance. This rom-com was featured at Sundance in 2001 and went on to win awards at the Austin and Santa Fe film festivals.
3 p.m. — Valley Symphony Association 50th Concert Series at the Montrose Pavilion presents” Christmas by Candlelight at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets/info: valleysymphony.net