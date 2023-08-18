Friday, August 18

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Grand opening celebration of Home Loan State Bank and Enstrom Toffee & Confectionary, 1436 and 1440 Encanto Place, Montrose. Please join us for a grand opening event at both of our new locations, giveaways and fun for the entire community. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?