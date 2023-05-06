Saturday, May 6
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Spring Fling Craft Show at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds.
9 a.m. - Montrose Library Book Club discusses “The Overstory” by Rachel Powers, in the meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Info: lmclean@montroselibrary.org
9 a.m. - Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting at 9:30; show-and-tell at 10:30; refreshments and program “English Paper Piecing.” A small fee of $3 for supplies. Visitors are always welcome. For more information: Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
1 - 3 p.m. - Alpine Bank hosts Shred Day at 2770 Alpine Drive, Montrose. Free, on-site shredding to securely dispose of unwanted documents with personal information. (Limit of four boxes). Donations accepted to benefit Montrose girls golf and boys soccer.
7 - 10 p.m. - Adult Prom fundraiser by Mrs. Claus for a Cause at The Temple, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Theme: Throwback. Live music and dancing, gourmet chocolate charcuterie and fruit, charcuterie boards, champagne, live and silent auctions, classic prom photos photo booth and slide show featuring guests’ high school photos. Tickets: Eventbrite, Mrs. Claus for a Cause presents The Prom; www.mrsclausforacause.org; 800-231-0609; mrsclausforacaus@yahoo.com
8 - 9 p.m. - Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast Comedy Night, featuring Steve Gastineau. Tickets: $15, 21 and older only. Visit canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com and click “Comedy” for info and tickets. Canyon Creek is at 820 E. Main St. in Montrose
Sunday, May 7
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Spring Fling Craft Show at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds.
Monday, May 8
1 - 3 p.m. - Austin Shelby from Spring Branch Forestry discusses management of the major forest cover types found on the Western Slope, during a presentation at Ridgway State Park Visitors Center Patio, 28555 U.S. 550 (Dutch Charlie entrance off the highway, about 26 miles south of Montrose and follow road into park). Attendees will look closely at the importance of each forest type, and the strategies used to actively manage in the presence of threats such as insects, disease, wildfire, limited forest products markets and urbanization- all in a warmer and drier climate. Info: northernsanjusanbraodband@gmail.com
Wednesday, May 10
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum features the candidates for Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s board election. Board President Kyle Martinez will talk about the function of the board. Each candidate will present brief information about themselves and why they are running. They are: Damon Lockhart and Mark Youngwirth (District 6); Enno Heuscher (unopposed, District 6), and Stacia Cannon and Paul Sweizter (North Region). The Forum is free. It meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
4 - 8 p.m. - Nurses 4 Nurses celebration for nursing field students; people currently in the nursing field, or retired from it, plus family. Dinner, door prizes, cash bar, music, massages and silent auction (for scholarship fund). At Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast, 820 E. Main St., Montrose. Rain or shine.
Thursday, May 11
7 p.m. - Black Canyon Mac User Group regular monthly meeting, via Zoom, https://bit.ly/bcmug-zoom. Questions: info@bcmug.com The meeting will feature an overview of all the latest news in the crazy world of AI (artificial intelligence). From the latest advancement in what's known as ChatGPT, to the astounding developments in computer-generated art and photography, we'll cover all the bases.
Friday, May 12
3 - 6 p.m. - Day of History celebration and open house at Montrose County Historical Museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave. (historic train depot). Free. Explore the exhibits, learn about some of area’s hidden gems, and don’t miss the final book-signing for Elaine Hale Jones’ “Ghosts of Montrose” book.
Sunday, May 14
3 - 4 p.m. - Mother’s Day Harps and Hammers Ensemble free concert, Abundant Life Church, 2430 Niagara Road, Montrose. Attend the annual concert and enjoy Celtic, folk and popular music. Info: Robin Freed, 970-275-8996.
Wednesday, May 17
7 p.m. - Moab’s Ancient Astronomers is the topic of the Chipeta Archaeological Society presentation, rescheduled from February. Rory Tyler will present his interpretations about four Basketmaker rock art sites near Moab with astronomical significance. Tyler is a dynamic researcher with 30 years exploring in the Moab area. The public is always invited, no charge. United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park St., Montrose.
