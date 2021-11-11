Thursday, November 11
7 p.m. — Black Canyon Macintosh User Group meets via Zoom. Discussion of new MacBook Pro models; troubleshooting discussions. Email jc@macdoktor.net for the meeting link and login information.
7 — 8 p.m. — Poetry at the Tavern; Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Friday, November 12
7: 30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, November 13
6 p.m. — Montrose Elks Charity Ball, “Bourbon Street,” at 801 S. Hillcrest Drive. Dance the night away to the music of Take Five; enjoy casino-style games, silent and live auctions, raffles (Weber outdoor gas grill; Kinikin meat bundles; marble end tables and other items) and more. Free rides home can be arranged. Tickets: $30/couple; $20 single.
7 p.m. — “Dear Santa” holiday show by the Grand Mesa a Cappella Sweet Adelines Chorus, featuring Izzy Burns, Steppin’ Up Quartet and Canyon Grand Quartet. Love Recital hall, CMU, Grand Junction campus. Advance tickets: $15/adults; 65 and older, students 13 — 18, $12 and children under 1, $5. No charge for infants. Prices at the door are $2 more. Tickets available from chorus members or visit these locations: JB Hart Music, GJ; Roper Music, GJ; Sarah’s Salon, GJ; Trophy Case, GJ.
Sunday, November 14
Tuesday, November 16
10 a.m. — 3 p.m. — West Slope Water Summit, Montrose County Event center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Regional water experts lead discussions about water reserves, forecasts and planning. Register at westslopewatersummit.com. Free admission. Lunch provided.
Wednesday, November 17
10 a.m. — The Art of Garment Sewing Group meets at the Montrose Senior Center, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Topics: How to improve your garment business and clothing fit. Info: Susan, 404-312-6148.