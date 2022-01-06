8 a.m. — ALL IN Ice Festival starts in Ouray at Ouray Ice Park. Info: allinicefest.com
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Healthcare Job Fair at Montrose County Event Center, hosted by Volunteers of America and Montrose County, 1036 N. Seventh St.
5 — 7 p.m. — Opening reception for “Canopy of Color: Through the Lens in New England” at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. Exhibit features the work of Jill and Rick Myers. Enjoy live music, light appetizers/desserts and a cash bar while viewing the art.
Saturday, January 8
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meeting at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Visitors welcome. Info: Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849
10 a.m. — San Juan Skijoring at Ouray County Fairgrounds and Event Center. Tickets: $10 for adults; $5 for ages 13 — 17 and free to 12 and younger. Tickets for the beer garden are $30 in addition to general admission. Tickets and info: SanJuanSkijoring.com
6:30 p.m. — Elevation Academy of Dance winter recital, God Bless America, Our Home Sweet Home, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place. Tickets: 27559.recitalticketing.com. Purchase tickets in advance. At the door, tickets can only be purchased with a card. Features an evening of all major styles of dance, including ballet, hip-hop, jazz, tap, modern and more.
7 p.m. — San Juan Skijoring at Ouray County Fairgrounds and Event Center. Tickets: $10 for adults; $5 for ages 13 — 17 and free to 12 and younger. Tickets and info: SanJuanSkijoring.com
Thursday, January 13
7 p.m. — Black Canyon Macintosh User Group meeting, via Zoom. Email jc@macdoktor.net for the Zoom link and login credentials. John Clark will provide another overview of the iWorks “Numbers” spreadsheet program. As usual, there will be a troubleshooting discussion. Everyone is welcome.
