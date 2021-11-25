9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — 46th Annual Basement Boutique craft show and sale at the Montrose Pavilion. Shop handcrafted items for all ages. Donations of canned goods for Sharing Ministries accepted.
5:30 p.m. — Community Christmas tree lighting downtown, large tree in front of the historic Montrose County courthouse, 320 S. First St. Info: CityofMontrose.org/Holidays
Saturday, November 27
Business hours — Small Business Saturday, downtown Montrose merchants. Montrose Bucks promotion begins. Info: CityofMontrose.org/Holidays
9 a.m.- 4 p.m. — 46th Annual Basement Boutique craft show and sale at the Montrose Pavilion. Shop handcrafted items for all ages. Donations of canned goods for Sharing Ministries accepted.
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Native American Film Festival at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. Films: Native Lens & Colorado Voices; Urban Rez; From Caves to Cosmos; Nature to Nations; New World Rising; Silent No More. The hour-long films start with native Lens and conclude with Silent No More.
Sunday, November 28
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Make your own porcupine quill earrings at the Ute Indian Museum (17253 Chipeta Road), taught by Amerson Woodie. Registration required at 970-249-3098.
6:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Twilight Shavano Tours of the Shavano Petroglyph Site, via the Ute Indian Museum. $20 for adults/$15 for Friends of the Ute Indian Museum members. $5 for ages 6 - 16. Free for 5 and younger. Limited to 15 participants. Reserve space by calling 970-249-3098. Be prepared for weather conditions and a moderate hike requiring sturdy shoes or boots. Headlamps or flashlights recommended. Meet at the Ute Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road to caravan to site.
Monday, November 29
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Purchase a hand painted bowl for $20 at Partners Mentoring, 315 S. Seventh St., Montrose. This replaces the annual chili bowl fundraiser, which was to take place Nov. 27, but which has been canceled because of rising COVID cases. You can also call Lissette at 970-249-1116 to make special arrangements to buy a chili bowl.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone