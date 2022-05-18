Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Thursday, May 19
8:45 a.m. — 1 p.m. — AARP Smart Driver course at Montrose County Health and Human Services building, 1845 S. Townsend Ave. Learn proven driving techniques (in a classroom setting) to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road, plus you could be eligible for a multi-year discount on your auto insurance. Fee: $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. To register, call Tom at 970-319-0137.
7 p.m. — Montrose Police Sg. Brian Rumbaugh, 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force supervisor, and Melissa Hall, probation officer, present an opioid seminar at the Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. This is the second opioid seminar in a series, presented by the 7th Judicial District, mental health entities and the library. Info/registration:tevans@montroselibrary.com
7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net
Friday, May 20
8- 10 a.m. — Community Pancake Breakfast at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans/Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcres Plaza Way, Montrose.
6:30 — 9:30 p.m. — Shavano Conservation District annual meeting and barbecue banquet at the Ouray County Event Center, 22739 US 550, Ridgway. Guest speaker Erin Stadelman. Tickets: $16/adults; $9 12 and younger, blackcanyontickets.com or 970-964-3582. Purchase by May 16.
7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net
Saturday, May 21
10 a.m. — Planting Day in Happy Hollow at the Montrose Botanic Gardens (behind the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive). Dig in the dirt to plant our butterfly and pollinator gardens. Make a gnome or fairy garden to take home. The Bookmobile will be in the gardens too. Designed for ages 3 — 12, accompanied by an adult; free.
7 p.m. — Dana Cooper “I Can Face the Truth” release party at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose.Tickets: $15, healthyrhythm.net
7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net
Monday, May 23
1 p.m. — Local historian Zilla May Brown will speak on the history of Montrose. This program is sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center at the Warrior Resource Center on 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. All are welcome.
Tuesday, May 24
10 a.m. — The Montrose Bocce Club is holding an organizational meeting in the Montrose Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. A second meeting will be held at the same time and location May 26. Bocce is one of the oldest games in history, dating back to the Roman Empire and is a game of lawn bowling that teams of one to four people can play. The meeting will include an explanation of how to play and a live demonstration.
May 26
9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose. Fellowship, business meeting, show and tell and May program, Sewing Caring Quilts. Bring your machines and sewing supplies and be ready to make quilts for our various charities. Info:970-901-9991 (please leave a message).
10 a.m. — The Montrose Bocce Club is holding an organizational meeting in the Montrose Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. The meeting will include an explanation of how to play and a live demonstration.
May 27
7 p.m. — Zach Cornell in concert at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $15, healthyrhythm.net
7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net
May 28
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Memorial Day fundraiser for Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Chili cook-off, vendors, silent auction, music, car show with Black Canyon Classics and free hot dogs and hamburgers while supplies last.
10 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Community Appreciation Festival at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road (US 550, just south of Target in Montrose). Free museum admission, Native vendors, fry bread, kids bump-and-jump, silent auction, ethnobotany garden tour and more. Free frozen treats between 11 a.m. and noon. Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., place your painted handprint on a banner memorializing missing and murdered indigenous women. A film on the women will be shown at noon. At 1 p.m., Gregg Deal speaks in challenge to Western perceptions of indigenous peoples, touching on race, history and stereotypes.
7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net