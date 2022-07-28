Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
All month
Arendis LLC, 1681 E. Niagara Road, is hosting a food drive for Sharing Ministries for the month of July. Those who bring at least two non-perishable food items to the store for donation will receive a 15% discount on purchases. Suggested items include: Canned proteins (like tuna, chicken, beef); canned vegetables and fruits; cereal products, including granola/protein/breakfast bars; pastas; powdered milk and instant potatoes; sugar; flour and hygiene products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, new socks, P38 can openers. Info: 970-497-3474.
Through July 29: Montrose Women’s Club is accepting vendor applications for the Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
10 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado annual picnic at the Riverbottom Park Pavilion. Brief meeting and announcements, followed by show and tell and a picnic. Bring your own lunch, chair, drink and a pretty fat quarter for an exchange activity. Info: 970-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message for a call back).
Noon — Brown Bag Lunch & Learn, featuring Valley Food Partnership; Montrose County Event Center (San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
6 p.m. — Mustang Nights at the county fair, outdoor arena.
7 p.m. — Mustang Maddie at the county fair, outdoor arena.
Friday, July 29
Noon — Brown Bag Lunch & Learn, featuring Ann Duncan, CSU Extension (food preservation) ; Montrose County Event Center (San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
4 — 6 p.m. — Snow Cone Social at Montrose Library, on the east lawn. Sno-balls frozen treats provided by A Taste of New Orleans Sno Ball Trolley; story times with Mighty Mini Therapy ponies; Toadstool Face Painting, crafts and water games.
6:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’ at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7 p.m. — Royalty presentation at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7 p.m. — The Montvales in concert at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. $10 in advance. $15 day of show; healthyrhythm.net
7:30 p.m. — Buck It Bull Riding at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds. Adults, $15; kids 12 and under, $8. Purchase at the gate.
7:30 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12 th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.
7:30 p.m. — “Wild About Bears” by Dr. Bruce Bauerle. Expert naturalist, professor, and speaker, CMU Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Saturday, July 30
9:30 a.m. — Nature Detectives: “ Beavers” Hands on activities and hike. Meet at the fisherman’s pavilion by the bridge at Pa-Co-Chu-Puk
Noon — Junior livestock auction buyers lunch at the county fair (Event Center indoor arena).
1 p.m. — Junior livestock auction at the county fair (Event Center arena)
6 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’ at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
6:30 p.m. — Crowning of fair royalty at the outdoor arena, county fairgrounds.
7 p.m. — San Juan Sparkles and Spurs performance at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7:30 p.m. — CPRA Rodeo, outdoor arena, county fairgrounds. Tickets (at the gate): $15 for adults and $9 for kids 12 and under.
7:30 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12 St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.
7:30 p.m. — “Climbing the San Juans and Beyond” by Steven Van Sickle, Ouray Mountain Guides. Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Sunday, July 31
2 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.
2 p.m. — Touch Tables Ridgway State Park, Swim beach shower/picnic area. Dutch Charlie entrance.
Friday, Aug. 5
5 p.m. — Montrose Summer Music Series presents Cody Hibbard’s red dirt music at the Montrose Amphitheater, Cerise Park.
