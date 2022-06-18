Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Saturday, June 18
8:30 — 11 a.m. — Take Me Fishing. We provide the poles, bait and volunteers to help; you provide the fun by catching fish! Ridgway State Park. Fishing ponds, Pa-Cho-Chu-Puk entrance.
9 a.m. — Roses DO Grow in Montrose — Hardy old garden, heritage and own root. Free workshop presented in the Botanic Rose Garden by guest Matt Douglas, a third-generation owner of a business that produces high quality roses that survive and thrive in the Mountain West. Seating limited; bring a lawn/camp chair if you can. Refreshments and shade provided. 1800 Pavilion Drive. www.montrosegardens.org
9 a.m. — noon — Rollans Park cleanup, 257 Sherman St., Ridgway. Come volunteer with the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership to clean litter and branches from the park, and maintain the trail. Information/registration: https://www.uncompahgrewatershed.org/events/
10 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Brews & Rescues with San Juan Brews (512 E. Main) and Chow Down Pet Supplies (535 S. First St.). Each location is hosting adoptable pets from Montrose Animal Shelter and Second Chance Humane Society. A percentage of sales from San Juan Brews’ Big Dog IPA and Meow Meow Mocha will go to benefit the rescues and be matched by Chow Down.
7:30 p.m. — Join Kevin Corwin, project manager for the Colorado Bluebird Project, for an evening of learning about Bluebirds with stories, demos, and videos. Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Sunday, June 19
10 a.m. — Butterfly Walk. Join park naturalist to learn about some butterflies in the area and butterfly monitoring in Colorado. Then, take a walk to see some on the Dallas Creek nature trai.. Ridgway State Park. Dallas Creek day use area, south end towards bridge, Dallas Creek entrance)
1:30 — 4:30 p.m. — TOUCH TABLES: Rocks and Fossils. Various specimens of rocks and fossils to look at and touch. Ridgway State Park. Swim beach shower/picnic area.
Tuesday, June 21
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Plein Air on the Spanish Trail. Photography with Susan Humphrey at the Ute Museum. (More dates also available). $25/session. Sign up at museumofthemountainwest.org/2022-plein-air-spanish-trail/ and select Susan Humphrey.
Noon — Summer solstice prayer gathering at the peace pole, Ute Indian Museum. The peace pole is in the park/ethnobotany garden across Chipeta Road from the Ute Indian Museum.
Wednesday, June 22
8 — 9 a.m. — The Montrose Mirror online news publication presents at The Forum, which meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Free event. Upcoming Forum: What’s going on this summer in Montrose.
9 a.m . — 1 p.m. — Plein Air on the Spanish Trail. Paint with Heidi Comstock at the Ute Museum. (More dates also available). $25/session. Sign up at museumofthemountainwest.org/2022-plein-air-spanish-trail/ and select Heidi Comstock.
10 a.m. — Kids’ author and graphic novelist Nathan Hale leads story time, workshops and a book signing at Montrose Regional Library. 320 S. Second St., Montrose. All-day event. Visit the Library’s Facebook page for schedule updates.
Thursday, June 23
9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. The meeting starts at 9:30 with fellowship, followed by a business meeting, show and tell and a program. The June program will be presented by Nancy Fuller from Focus on Fabric. For more information call 970-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message and we will call you back).
5:30 — 7 p.m. — Paint and Sip art class with Anne Hockenberry at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. $30; buy tickets at birdsandberrystudio.com. Step-by-step instructions on painting a colorful dandelion on canvas.
Friday, June 24
7 p.m. — Madams, Murder and Mayhem walking tour of historic Montrose departs from the Montrose County Historical Museum, 21 N. Rio Grande (old train depot). $10/person. RSVP to 970-249-2085 or email info@montrosehistory.org.