Now through September 30 — Children’s Peace Art Show, in the Children’s Room at the Montrose Library, 320 S. Second St. Open during regular library hours. Free peace coloring sheets for children. Event of the Week of Unity and Peace.
Thursday, September 29
Reconnect & Reboot – Organized by the San Juan Mining & Reclamation Conference Committee, with an open house, pitchathon, reception, keynote talk, and field trips. Location: Wright Opera House, Ouray, Colo. Cost: $30 for Sept. 29 and $30 per field trip (two options) on Sept. 30. Info: https://www.mountainstudies.org/sjmrc
5 — 7 p.m. — Open house for the new Montrose Public Safety Complex, 434 S. First St.
4 — 8 p.m. — Veterans appreciation taco bar at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. RSVP by Sept. 26 so that enough food can be prepared.
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, October 1
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Open house for the new Montrose Public Safety Complex, 434 S. First St.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance/ Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Montrose. Fellowship at 9:30 a.m., business meeting at 10:30 a.m., show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Visitors welcome. Info: Paula, ,paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
2 — 6 p.m. — Southwest Fresh Fest, presented by Horsefly Brewing Co. at Billy Goat Hop Farm (U.S. 550 and Trout Road, Montrose) Enjoy a selection of fresh hop beers from across the region in a complimentary taster glass; dance to the bluegrass tunes of the Pickin’ Party; take a farm tour; try your hand at games, and grab a bite to eat from food trucks. Tickets: southwestfreshfest.com
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Monday, October 3
7 p.m. — South for Winter plays at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Advance tickets: $12. Day of show, $15. Purchase at bit.ly/3R7vz98
Tuesday, October 4
3 — 5 p.m. — Cocktails & Collage. Malbec & Maple.” Fun art class with adult libations. All supplies, 1 drink, and maple candy included. Cash bar also available. Mosaic, 21 N.Cascade, Montrose. Cost $35. Register at https://kathrynrburke.com/100422-2/
Wednesday, October 5
1 — 4 p.m. — Tips, Tricks & Techniques in Watercolor. Experience watercolor and its magic! Apply techniques to create special effects in your painting. You will discover your own creative ability with every brush stroke. Class includes demonstration, painting time, and critique. Bring your supplies, treat yourself to an afternoon’s escape from daily routine. Montrose Center for Arts, 11 S. Park Ave.; 970-249-5645.
Friday, October 7
6 — 8 p.m. — “Little Bighorn and Contested Ground.” Presentation by Kate Burke. Cash bar. Books and video for sale. Blue Sage Center for the Arts, Paonia. Info., or register, call 970-527-7243.
Saturday, October 8
8 a.m. — The Bosom Buddies Walk/Run kicks off at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive, benefitting Bosom Buddies and breast cancer patients. The 5K walk or run leaves from the Pavilion after opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. (registration at 8 a.m.), and includes additional events, such as the corn hole toss ($1 per bag), Pooches in Pink Pet Parade, Pink People Costume Contest, silent auction, food trucks and music. Pre-register at bosombuddiesswc.org for $35, or register at the walk at 8 a.m. for $40.
5 — 11 p .m. — Blue Jean Ball for Veterans at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Wear your favorite Western wear and come together to support the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Appetizers, dinner catered by Pine Cone Catering, silent and live auctions, raffle, games, cash bar and music by The Brown Family. Tickets: $75/person; $140 per couple, at www.whafv.org or WHAVF, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way.
