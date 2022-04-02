Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Please include venue address. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Saturday, April 2
9:30 a.m. — 6 p.m. — The Flea Market Craft Show at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds. Free admission.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans/Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Fellowship, followed by business meeting, show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Visitors are always welcome. For more information: Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849
5 — 9 p.m. — Inaugural fundraiser for Metaphorse Growth & Healing Center. Kid-friendly event at Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., celebrates the organization attaining non-profit status. Proceeds benefit its retired horses and kids programs. Silent auction, music and dancing. Tickets: PrecedenceProductions.com
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838
Sunday, April 3
2 — 3:30 p.m. — Suzy Conty teaches children ages 5 — 11 how to create original art using Van Gogh’s sunflowers as inspiration. A donation of $20 is suggested. Class takes place at Montrose Center for the Arts and the size is limited to 10. Preregister by calling the Montrose Center for the Arts at 970-787-9428 or stop by the center at 11 S. Park Ave. This event benefits Sunflowers for Ukraine.
2:15 – 3:45 p.m. — Complicated Conversations About Identity and Relationships with Your Kids, presented by Elizabeth Meyer, Ph.D. Build an understanding of how to have accurate, age-appropriate conversations with your kids; learn about youth development, gender and sexual diversity. Ridgway Town Hall. Sponsored by the Voyager Youth Program. Info: 970-626-4279.
5:30 – 6:30 p.m. — Complicated Conversations About Identity and Relationships with Your Kids, presented by Elizabeth Meyer, Ph.D. Ouray Community Center. Sponsored by the Voyager Youth Program. Info: 970-626-4279.
Monday, April 4
1:30 p.m. — Montrose County and Montrose Regional Hospital present a work session to discuss the possible transfer of real property from the county to the hospital. Staff will make presentations, then respective board members comment, before opening the floor to public input. No decision will be made at the work session. Location: Montrose County Event Center.
Tuesday, April 5
1 — 4 — Come to Montrose Center for the Arts at 11 S. Park Ave. and create sunflower art in pen, ink or watercolor with Loretta Casler. Suggested donation is $40. Preregister by calling the MCA at 970-787-9428 or stop by the center.This event benefits Sunflowers for Ukraine.
Wednesday, April 6
7 — 10 a.m. — Spark Session with Delta-Montrose Electric Association at Backstreet Bagel, 127 N. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Enjoy free food; small gifts and informal one-on-one time with DMEA and Elevate Fiber staff.
April 6
8 — 9 a.m. — Region 10 presents info on the Olathe Innovation Center, the recent recipient of a large USDA grant, at The Forum. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, Cascade Avenue and South Third Street, Montrose.
Friday, April 8
7 p.m. — Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery presents an evening of folk and Americana music with Alicia Stockman. Advance reserved seating is $15. Day-of-show admission is $20. The gallery is at 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: healthyrhythm.net.
Monday, April 11
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets to promote environmental solutions. Come view ways to reduce your carbon footprint. Non-partisan. All welcome. Info: 970-765-9095 or citizensclimatelobby.org.