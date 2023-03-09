Thursday, March 9
11:30 a.m. — MEDC annual meeting luncheon, featuring Jonathan Ballesteros, founder and CEO of Geyser Systems. Check-in at 11:30, lunch at noon, catered by The Stone House. $40 for investors; $50 for non-investors. Info: 970-249-9438.
5:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Ink & Drink at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose. Poured alcohol ink vases, with Kate Burke. Includes a drink and ink. $35. Details, registration, https://kathrynrburke.com and click “calendar.”
Friday, March 10
Noon - 6 p.m. — Spring Home Expo at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds, 1001 N. Second St. Info:montrosehomeexpo.com
7 - 9 p.m. — “Leg Up” Benefit to Make Beth Bionic concert and tap night at Horsefly Brewery. Live music by Gratisfaction. A portion of proceeds from drink sales will benefit a community member facing below-the-knee amputation of her right leg. The money will help her obtain prosthetics, medical equipment and car modifications. Direct donations also accepted; Venmo @gratisfaction, https://www.Venmo.com/u/gratisfaction
7 p.m. — The Black Canyon Mac User Group meeting, via Zoom: https://bit.ly/bcmug-zoom. Info: info@bcmug.com. The March meeting will now feature John Clark's comparison of the "big three" word processing programs: Microsoft Word, Google Docs and Apple's Pages. Come learn how they all work, and find out which one might be best for you. All welcome.
Saturday, March 11
9:30 -11 a.m. — Visit With a Veterinarian, basic pet care information and opportunity to ask general questions, with Bettye Hooley, DVM, at Montrose Animal Shelter. Presented by Montrose Animal Protection Agency. Please leave pets at home.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Spring Home Expo at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds, 1001 N. Second St. Info:montrosehomeexpo.com
10:15 - 11:15 a.m. — Waterwise Gardening in Western Colorado,presented by Montrose Botanical Society, Montrose Library Community Room, 320 S. Second St.
1:30 - 3:30 p.m. — Alcohol Ink Vases at WHAFV, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Poured alcohol ink vases with Kate Burke. Includes a drink and ink. $35. Details, registration: https://kathrynrburke.com and click “calendar.”
Sunday, March 12
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Spring Home Expo at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds, 1001 N. Second St. Info:montrosehomeexpo.com
Monday, March 13
1 p.m. — Utah's Parks and Monuments - Geology, History, and Best Places to Visit, with Kate Burke. Montrose Senior Center, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Free. Info/registration, call Cindy Marino, Montrose Rec District, 970-252-4884.
1 - 3 p.m. — Northern San Juans Great Old Broads for Wilderness monthly meeting, Ridgway Public Library meeting room, 300 Charles St., Ridgway. Leadership Team member Christiane will be facilitating the topics of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Following the meeting, those interested can continue the exploration through book discussions, movies and other activities.
4:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Non-partisan, national, all welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Tuesday, March 14
6:30 p.m. — Trivia night at Horsefly Brewing, 846 E. Main St., Montrose. Bring your friends and compete for bragging rights, small prizes.
Wednesday, March 15
5:30 p.m. — Homebuyer 101 class at MADA, 17 N. Sixth St., Montrose. Nu-Vista Federal Credit Union, Housing Resources of Western Colorado and Hispanic Affairs Project bring this free educational session to help people understand the process of buying a home. Childcare available.
6:30 p.m. — Trivia night at Double Barrel Taco Co., 347 E. Main St., Montrose.
7 p.m. — Dudley Gardner, archaeologist with Western Wyoming Community College, discusses the ancient occupants of the Eagle Rock Shelter site on the Gunnison River near Delta. He will compare the subsistence strategies of the Native Americans at the shelter to those of mobile herdsmen in the Targavatai Valley in Mongolia. The presentation to the Chipeta Chapter of the Colorado Archaeological Society will be at United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., Montrose. Public welcome.
Thursday, March 16
6:45 p.m. — Homebuyer 101 class at MADA, 17 N. Sixth St., Montrose, in Spanish. Nu-Vista Federal Credit Union, Housing Resources of Western Colorado and Hispanic Affairs Project bring this free educational session to help Spanish-speaking people understand the process of buying a home. Childcare available.
Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. The format is: Date first, then time, the event, address, then other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.