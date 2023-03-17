Friday, March 17
Noon - 1:30 p.m. — Montrose County Republican Women lunch and meeting at Hampton Inn, Montrose. Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard will give an update on the state of the sheriff's office and take questions. Brown bag lunch with beverages served.
3 p.m. - 7 p.m. — St. Paddy’s with the Anders Brothers Band, Montrose Elks, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Tickets: $15 at the door; includes corned beef and cabbage.
4 - 5 p.m. — Harps and Hammer Dulcimers present St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Program at the historic Stolte Shed at the Pioneer Town in Cedaredge, 388 S. Grand Mesa Drive, Colorado 65. All-traditional Celtic music. Admission by donation. Info: Robin Free, 970-275-8996.
5:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Lenten fish fry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1855 St. Marys Drive, Montrose. The Knights of Columbus host a fish fry each Friday during Lent. Adults: $15. Kids 6 - 12: $5. Kids 5 and younger eat free. Proceeds go to charity.
6 - 9 p.m. — St. Patrick’s Day with Josh Bunker and Gabe Dutton at Storm King Distilling Co., 41 W. Main St., Montrose. Whiskey launch, live music with the musical duo.
6 p.m. — St. Paddy’s at San Juan Brews, featuring Union of None, 512 E. Main St., Montrose.
6:30 p.m. — Trivia at the Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, March 18
10 - 11:15 a.m. — Therapy Dogs 101, free class presented by Morningstar Therapy Dogs and Montrose Animal Protection Agency (MAPA). Location: Montrose Animal Shelter, 3383 N. Townsend Ave. Please leave your dog at home.
10:30 a.m. — Learn about funeral and burial alternatives, including nonprofit and green options during a free presentation at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Bri Lafferty hosts.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
9 p.m. — St. Paddy’s Day bash at Town Hall Tavern, 330 E. Main St., Montrose.
Sunday, March 19
1 - 3 p.m. — Bluecorn Zine Party Issue 2, at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Bring your poem, art, short story, photo, collage, etc. (15 copies on a letter-sized piece of paper) to add to the collective. Format: landscape bifold. Collaborate with others to compile the Zine. Free to attend.
2 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
2 - 4 p.m. — Free seed-starting workshop at Alpenglow Growers Flower Farm, 66769 Otter Road. Info: 970-209-5774.
Monday, March 20
1 p.m. — Spring equinox prayer gathering/drumming at the garden across from the Ute Indian Museum (U.S. 550 and Chipeta, Montrose). Meet at the peace pole. Bring drums if you have them.
Thursday, March 23
9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado meets at Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. The meeting starts with fellowship at , followed by a business meeting, show-and-tell and a program.The March program is a Trunk Show featuring quilts by Cathy Romaniello. Info: 970-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message and we will return your call).
Friday, March 24
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, March 25
1:30 - 3:30 p.m. — Decorate Your (Golf) Balls at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Decorate golf balls with paint, decals, glue-on stuff. $35. WHAFV, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Details, registration: https://kathrynrburke.com/product/032523-decorate-balls-whafv
4 - 5:30 p.m. — “Fierce Consciousness” book release, reading and discussion with author Trebbe Johnson, Ridgway Public Library. Info: trebbejohnson.com
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
7 p.m. — Evening at the Opera, Egyptian Theater, 452 Main St., Delta. Favorite arias and duets from opera and musical theater featuring Christie Conover, soprano, Katherine Henly, soprano, Jack Swanson, tenor, and Jeremy Reger, piano. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $20, general admission, at www.deltaegyptian.com. Info: 970-399-7207.
Sunday, March 26
2 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
