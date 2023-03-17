Friday, March 17

Noon - 1:30 p.m. — Montrose County Republican Women lunch and meeting at Hampton Inn, Montrose. Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard will give an update on the state of the sheriff's office and take questions. Brown bag lunch with beverages served.



