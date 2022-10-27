Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Thursday, October 27
8 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Stand Down for Veterans at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Veterans: coffee 8 a.m. — 10 a.m.; also,assistance/info for housing, employment, benefits, counseling, winter supplies, hygiene kits and hot lunch. Info: 970-765-2210.
8:45 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. — Soil Health Field Tour with guest speaker Rick Strait, NRCS NM soil scientist, will demonstrate water infiltration in various tillage scenarios. Fields visited are part of CDA STAR+ program for soil health. Meet at Montrose County Fairgrounds; parking and tour bus departure will be from north side of Friendship Hall, 1001 N 2nd St, Montrose. Free event. Register at https://tinyurl.com/mrx547z9 or call 970-964-3575.
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. 7th Street. The meeting starts with fellowship at 9:30, followed by a business meeting, show and tell and a program. The October program will be the reveal of the Owl Challenge Quilts. Info: 970-901-9991 (leave a message for a return call).
7 — 9 p.m. — Cinderella, presented by Colorado West Performing Arts Company, 1800 E. Pavilion Place, Montrose. Tickets: $20 — $40. Info: 970-255-8322; coloradowestpac.org
7 p.m. — Sherbino Theater, 604 Clinton St., Ridgway, presents “Jaws” in PG format for the whole family; includes shark-themed party favors, costumes, hats, finger puppets and more. This is one of two nights of the theater’s “Halloween Horror Readers” productions. Entry by donation; drinks extra.
Friday, October 28
1 — 6 p.m. — Kids and Family Expo at Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St.; 970-765-0913.
6 – 7 p.m — Candidate forum for the Colorado State House District 58 race between Marc Catlin and Kevin Kuns, at the Montrose City Council Chambers, 107 S. Cascade Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters chapters of the Uncompahgre Valley, Gunnison Valley and Montezuma County and hosted by the City of Montrose. The forum will also livestream on https://cityofmontrose.org/759/Live-Meetings-Viewer and a recording of the forum will be made available on https://www.youtube.com/user/MontroseCityGov. Submit questions for the candidates to zoom@lwv-uv.org with subject line “HD58 question” by 5 p.m. on Oct. 26.
6 p.m. — The Montrose County Historical Museum ghost walk treats walkers to history mingled with legend as they travel down Montrose’s shadowy Main Street and dark alleyways. Patrons will hear mysterious tales of the town’s eerie history of paranormal activity and perhaps have their own experiences to share afterward. Meet at the museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave. (historic depot). Space limited; cost $10/person. Info: 970-249-2085.
7 p.m. — Sherbino Theater, 604 Clinton St., Ridgway, presents Wes Craven ’s “Scream,” rated R. Suitable for adults and teens accompanied by parent. This is one of two nights of the theater’s “Halloween Horror Readers” productions. Entry by donation; drinks extra.
7:30 p.m. — Jack Yoder live at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 day of show; healthyrhythm.net.
Saturday, October 29
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Join the Montrose Farmers Market for spooky festivities and local goodies. As a kick-off for the last day of summer market, there will be pumpkin-carving, face-painting, storytime reading and a costume parade.
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Kids and Family Expo at Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St.; 970-765-0913.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Hallowheeny Bash at Dare to Dream (equine-assisted learning), 9826 2150 Road in Austin (look for signs for parking). Enjoy a costume contest, pumpkin painting, games, hay wagon rides, music, food, horseshoe decorating and other fun activities — plus you can meet the horses and staff for a short, guided horse ride. Info: 970-975-0933.
5:30 — 10:30 p.m. — Night of the Living Dead Festival at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park.
The hip-hop showcase is presented by Doughboy and Glasshouse Records, featuring vendors, food trucks, face-painting, bounce houses, pie-eating contest and a costume contest for kids, adults and couples. Tickets are $15, https://tinyurl.com/livedeadmontrose
8 p.m. — Halloween Hootenanny at San Juan Brews, 513 E. Main St., Montrose, featuring live music by Cousin Curtiss and Stillhouse Junkies, as well a guest performance by ty Gallenback, magician. Show begins at 9 p.m. Costumes encouraged. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/sanjuanhoot
Monday, October 31
2 p.m. — Trick-or-treating at downtown merchants in Olathe. Presented by Olathe Conexion.
4 p.m. — Black Canyon Classics Car Club hosts “trunk or treat” at the KFC parking lot, South Townsend Avenue. Club members will display classic automobiles and give children free candy while supplies last.
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby at the Montrose library meeting room, 320 S. Second St.Trick or Treat? Help Mother Earth recover.All welcome; nonpartisan. Info: 970-765-9095.
Wednesday, November 2
12:30 — 4:30 p.m. — The AARP Safe Driver Course will be offered in Montrose at the Montrose Health and Human Service Building, 1845 S. Townsend Ave. Area residents over 50 are encouraged to update their driving skills with this new AARP course. To register, call Rik at 970-314-9843.
3 — 8:30 p.m. — The community is invited to celebrate Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead on at MADA, 17 N. 6th St. Dia de los Muertos is a time to honor ancestors and loved ones that have gone to the spirit world. Presented by Hispanic Affairs Project, MADA, Montrose Regional Library, and Tri-County Health Network. Info: 970-249-4115
Thursday, November 3
7 a.m. — 3 p.m. — The MEDC and school district present the 2022 Manufacturers’ Expo and STEMposium at the Montroe County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St.