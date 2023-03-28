Tuesday, March 28
6:30 p.m. — Speakeasy Trivia Night at Phelanies, 19 S. Junction Ave., Montrose.
Wednesday, March 28
8 - 9 a.m. — The Forum presents Dr. Samuel Holmes of Montrose Regional Health’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Learn more about the work of physiatrists during this free discussion at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
Thursday, March 30
5:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Decorate Birdhouses at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose, with Kate Burke. $35 includes birdhouse, art materials and drink. Details, registration: https://kathrynrburke.com/product/033023-birdhouses-mosaic/
Friday, March 31
7 p.m. — Birds of Play return to The Temple, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $20. Birds of Play are a Telluride-based Americana Roots quartet who use their music to uplift as many people as possible.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, April 1
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose.B usiness meeting at 9 :30 a.m.; 10:30 show-and-tell; refreshments and program, "A Sew In to make Community Quilts.” Visitors are always welcome. For more information: Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849
11 a.m. - 2 p .m. — Easter at Hidden Lake Community, 62650 LaSalle Road, Montrose. 11 a.m.: Easter candy hunt and pictures with the Easter Bunny for ages 1 - 5; coloring contest for ages 3 - 5. At 13:30 p.m., Easter candy hunt, coloring contest and pictures with the Easter Bunny for ages 6 - 9. Info: www.TheHiddenLakeCommunity.com
8 - 9: 30 p.m. — Comedy at The Bridges, 2500 Bridges Drive, Montrose, headlining Stef Darnell of Albuquerque and Cody Ullrich of Denver. Hosted by Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast. Tickets: $15; 21 and older only; canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com (click the “Comedy” button).
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Wednesday, April 5
7 p.m. — The Montrose County Historical Society presents Allan Distal, manager of the Bostwick Park Water Conservancy District, discussing the Cimarron Canal, its history, development, current importance and maintenance. The program is in rooms 1 and 2 in Montrose County Events Center. Admission is free; the public is invited. Light refreshments may be available. Social distancing and COVID procedures are encouraged.
Friday, April 7
9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. — The Flea Market Craft Show, Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose.
Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. The format is: Date first, then time, the event, address, then other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.