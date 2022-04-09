Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Please include venue address. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Saturday, April 9
8 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Montrose County Landfill Cleanup Day, 67999 Landfill Road, Montrose. County residents can bring household municipal waste, household construction waste, yard waste and furniture (no box springs and mattresses, though) to the landfill for free. Cars, pickups (bed and cab-level) and trailers allowed. Not accepted: electronic waste, mattresses/box springs,tires, appliances, out-of-county waste, waste such as asbestos or non-friable asbestos shingles, siding or tiles, or batteries. You will have to pay to tip untarped loads (normal rate and fee for untarped waste) and for commercial waste ($67.74per ton). Gates close promptly at 4 p.m. Info: 970-249-8497.
Sunday, April 10
3 p.m. — The Montrose Community Band presents “Music of Stage & Screen” at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive.
Monday, April 11
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room (320 S. Second St.) to promote environmental solutions. Come view ways to reduce your carbon footprint. Non-partisan. All welcome. Info: 970-765-9095 or citizensclimatelobby.org.
Tuesday, April 12
5 — 6 p.m. — Ride and Wrench series at Trek Bicycle, 204 E. Main St., Montrose. Casual ride on an easy city path, followed by basic bike maintenance clinic. Helmets are required for the bike ride. Bike lights recommended.
Wednesday, April 13
8 — 9 a.m. — Sharing Ministries, Shepherd’s Hand, Lighthouse and Haven House present at the Forum. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, Cascade Avenue and South Third Street, Montrose.
Thursday, April 14
7 p.m. — Black Canyon McIntosh Users’ meeting, via Zoom. Email jc@macdoktor.net for Zoom link and registration credentials. April’s meeting is a presentation of Apple’s Photos app, as a quick overview of its major features, followed by the usual troubleshooting discussion.
7:30 p.m. — Ben Gage Duo at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets at $15 in advance and $20 on day of show. Advance purchase recommended; limited space. Buy at: bit.ly/3McTlyS
Friday, April 15
7:30 p.m. — Paul Jarvis in concert at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets at $15 in advance and $20 on day of show. Advance purchase recommended; limited space. Buy at: bit.ly/3FBUook
Saturday, April 16
8 — 11 a.m. — Dare to Dream community breakfast in honor of veterans. Free admission, with donations accepted for the nonprofit equine therapy’s scholarship for veterans program. 9826 2150 Road, Austin, 970-765-0933.
9 a.m. — Riverbottom Run to benefit Special Olympics. Entry for the 5-mile and 2-mile run options: $30. The races repeat at 11 a.m. Registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. April 15; https://tinyurl.com/riverbottrun
10 a.m. — Crossroads Victory Church, 515 Hillcrest Drive, hosts an Easter egg hunt, with candy, fun and prizes. All are welcome.
11 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Easter Festival Egg Hunt at Buckley Park (300 N. Nevada Ave.), presented by Darling Dames of Colorado. Entry: $5. Easter Bunny, games, music and more.
2 p.m. — Elks Club Easter Egg Hunt, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Free kids’ event. All are welcome.
2 — 6 p.m. — Family Game Day at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. San Juan Brews and the Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center host 10 rounds of kids’ bingo. First rounds are 3 — 4 p.m. and the second five rounds are from 5 — 6 p.m.; prizes awarded.
6 p.m. — Easter service at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road, Montrose.
Sunday, April 17
6 a.m. — Sunrise service for Easter at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road, Montrose. Services also at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
10 a.m. — Easter worship celebration at the Montrose First Church of the Nazarene, 705 S. 12th St. An Easter breakfast precedes the service at 9 a.m.
10 a.m. — Crossroads Victory Church, 515 Hillcrest Drive, hosts Easter services.
10 a.m. — Easter at Circle 3 Cowboy Fellowship, 62885 Lasalle Road, Montrose. Free lunch, mutton-bustin’, Easter egg hunt, barrel races, stick horse barrel racing, games, cake walk and more.
10 a.m. — Easter at Summit Church, Old Menoken Schoolhouse, 10977 60.75 Road, Montrose. Free lunch follows service.
10 a.m. — Easter services at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. Offered by Montrose United Methodist Church, Community Spirit United Church of Christ and Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ. An Easter egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. precedes the service; the event is free. Bring your own lawn chairs and weather-appropriate gear. Shuttles will run from the Cerise parking lot to the amphitheater for those who need assistance getting there from their vehicles.