Wednesday, August 16

8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: Taking Care of the Uncompahgre River, Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus located on the corner of South Third and Cascade (use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building). Four leaders of local organizations working to preserve and improve conditions of the Uncompahgre River watershed will discuss their work. The program is free.



