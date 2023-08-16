Wednesday, August 16
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: Taking Care of the Uncompahgre River, Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus located on the corner of South Third and Cascade (use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building). Four leaders of local organizations working to preserve and improve conditions of the Uncompahgre River watershed will discuss their work. The program is free.
Friday, August 18
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Grand opening celebration of Home Loan State Bank and Enstrom Toffee & Confectionary, 1436 and 1440 Encanto Place, Montrose. Please join us for a grand opening event at both of our new locations, giveaways and fun for the entire community.
Noon - 1:30 p.m. - Montrose Republican Women lunch, program, meeting at the Hampton Inn, Montrose. 7th Judicial District Attorney Seth Ryan will be giving an update on the DA's office. Brown bag lunch with coffee and water served. For more information, call Kerri, 970-209-5170.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - "Shavano Valley Petroglyphs" by Kellie Carol, education director at the Ute Indian Museum. Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550, Ridgway, Dutch Charlie Entrance at the Visitors Center. For more information, call 970-626-5822.
7:30 - 11 p.m. - Adult Silent Disco fundraiser for Faultless Inc. at Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park; $35. Go to https://faultlessedu.com/ and click the “buy now” button to secure your ticket and get the QR code for headphones. Evening includes Silent Disco, light show; raffle tickets for sale and libations, body paint and more for additional purchase. Proceeds help Faultless Inc. pay for the free youth Silent Disco Aug. 19.
Saturday, August 19
All day - Youth Appreciation Day. Free events throughout town and at Riverbottom Park to give kids an end-of-summer bash. Starts at 9 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Montrose Recreation District Fieldhouse, 25 Colorado Ave. and continues through 4 p.m. with Weehawken Dance at Flex Rec, 1309 Mayfly Drive. Riverbottom events are from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., including kiddie carnival (McNeil Fields), Rec Fest at Ute Park and free food court sponsored by MRD and the Montrose Lions, and Touch-a-Truck at McNeil parking lot (Care Flight chopper, police cars, ambulances and more).
9 - 11 a.m. - Let’s Go Fishing! Poles and bait provided. Come practice your skills or learn a new one! Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550, Ridgway, Pa Co Chu Puk Entrance at Paco Ponds. For more information, call 970-626-5822.
11 a.m. - Community Summer Drumming Circle, Lions Park, 602 N. Nevada. Bring drums, chair or blanket to sit on, and water. Fun for all ages, sponsored by the Open Heart Drum Circle. Bring harmony into your life. We have extra instruments. More info – 970-252-0908.
Noon - Montrose High School annual class of 1957 Reunion - Lions Park, located at Nevada and North Eighth Street. Celebrating our 66th class reunion. Bring a sack lunch and a chair, if you can, and remember the good old days! For more information, contact Kay Phillips at 970-249-9454.
2 p.m. - 10 p.m. - The Monte de Rosas Fiesta returns to La Raza Park, starting with a parade and featuring a car show. The parade starts at 2; car show is from 3 - 7 p.m. and the fiesta overall is from 3 - 10 p.m., featuring live music, car show trophy awards, fiesta queen competition, kid activities/bounce houses, weight-lifting competition, dancers, food trucks, vendors, a beer tent and fresh margaritas. Info: MADA, 970-249-4774.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - Live Music! Multiple Quartet Performance, come out to hear some great tunes! Thanks to: The Bookcliff, Black Canyon and Faithful quartet groups. Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550, Ridgway, Dutch Charlie Entrance at the Visitors Center. For more information, call 970-626-5822.
7 p.m. - The Robidoux Pickin’ Series featuring Bonnie Sims Bluegrass Band at Fort Uncompahgre in Delta presented by the City of Delta and Pickin' Productions. Food trucks and a beer garden will also be on hand. So, bring your appetite and a chair to sit back and enjoy some great music under the shade of the cottonwood trees. More information visit https://www.pickinproductions.com/ or at www.cityofdelta.net.
7:30 p.m. - Faultless Inc.’s Youth Immersive Silent Disco, Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. Free event for ages 14 - 18. Enjoy music from three DJs via interactive, wireless headphones, along with information about bodily safety and education. Free bus from Olathe and Delta. Go to https://faultlessedu.com/ and click the “reserve now” button for Montrose, Delta or Olathe, depending on where you live. Follow the steps for reserving your pair of headphones for the evening and for more information.
Monday, August 21
3 - 5 p.m. — 100th birthday celebration for Helen MacMillan Legendre Orr, at El Buen Sabor, 82 Rose Lane, Montrose.
Wednesday, August 23
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: Ute Indian Museum, Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus located on the corner of South Third and Cascade (use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building). The program is free.
