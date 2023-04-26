10 a.m. - World Tai Chi and Quigong Day at Montrose Rec Center (Woodgate Road, across back side of Walmart), with certified tai chi instructor Jan Graves. World Tai Chi Day is held around the world at the 10 a.m. hour in an effort to get people more involved in this healing practice.
3 p.m. – Valley Youth Orchestra presents “A Musical Menagerie” at Calvary Chapel of Montrose, a free concert. The chapel is located at 2201 S. Townsend Ave. in the Penn Center Mall.
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Art exhibit “Spiritual Alchemy,” featuring artist and author Vickie Leigh Krudwig, opens at the Ute Indian Museum with a reception and book signing (free). Krudwig will also host a paid workshop earlier April 29, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., $150 per person. Register at harmonyhousestudio.com
Sunday, April 30
3 p.m. – Valley Youth Chamber Orchestra and their string teachers perform at Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in Cedaredge, featuring jazz, bluegrass, classical, Celtic and Latin music, rounded out by Broadway tunes. $8/adults; $4/students, www.gmaec.org or at the door.
Monday, May 1
5:30 p.m. – Women’s Giving Club meets at The Bridges Golf and Country Club, 2500 Bridges Drive, Montrose. All women welcome; $100 donation, which goes into a pool for a selected nonprofit. A guest may attend once without donation; $10 room fee requested and includes drink and appetizers. Info: 970-209-9598.
6 p.m. - City of Montrose hoss an open house on its housing needs assessment and study, in the community room of the Public Safety Complex, 434 S. First St.
Wednesday, May 3
9:30 a.m. - Free Botanic Gardens rose pruning workshop, presented by Paige Payne, experienced garden caretaker and landscape designer. Hands-on workshop includes how-to's followed by opportunity to prune some of the roses in the American Rose Society Affiliated Chapter Rose Garden at the Botanic Gardens. Bring your gardening gloves and hand pruners. Refreshments in the gardens at 10:30. Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive (behind the Pavilion Events Center).
