Saturday, April 29

10 a.m. - World Tai Chi and Quigong Day at Montrose Rec Center (Woodgate Road, across back side of Walmart), with certified tai chi instructor Jan Graves. World Tai Chi Day is held around the world at the 10 a.m. hour in an effort to get people more involved in this healing practice.



