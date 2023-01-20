Friday, January 20
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, January 21
1:30 - 3:30 p.m. — Paint Your Pet (acrylic on canvas) at WHAF, 4 HillCrest Plaza Way, Montrose.All art materials included plus 11x17 canvas with your pet picture on it for you to paint.With Kate Burke. Military discount available. $40 standard, $35 military. Register https://kathrynrburke.com/012123pet/
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, January 22
2 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Monday, January 23
1 - 2 p.m. — History presentation at the Senior Center, Montrose Pavilion by Kate Burke, with guest. Little Bighorn: The Back Story. Free. Information, contact Cindy Marino, 970-252-4884.
Tuesday, January 24
4 - 5:30 p.m. — Kids' Groundhog Day Project, Montrose Rec. Center. $15. Cut, color, paste your own groundhog to find out if he will see his shadow. https://kathrynrburke.com/012423-2/
5:30 p.m. — Montrose’s Got Talent auditions at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. The first 50 acts registered will be accepted to audition for one of the 20 slots to compete for a $1,000 grand prize. Finals are at 2 p.m. Feb. 11. Student-age competition only; all talents welcome. Email montroseeducationfoundation22@gmail.com for a registration form.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Noon — FlexRec, Colorado Outdoors, Montrose, Lunch History series: Little Bighorn BackStory. Coffee, cookies, and soft drinks available for a donation. Bring your lunch. With Kate Burke. Walk-ins welcome. $10. Register https://kathrynrburke.com/012523history/
Thursday, January 26
9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose county Event Center, 1036 N. 7th St. The meeting starts with fellowship at 9 and the business meeting at 9:30, followed by show-and-tell and a program. The January program is a New Members Tea, to introduce members who have joined in the past year. Visitors are welcome; for more information call 9700-901-9991. (Leave a message for a return call.)
Friday, January 27
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, January 28
9:30 - 11 a.m. — Candra Gurney, professional dog trainer, presents Dog Training 101 at the Montrose Animal Shelter, 3383 N. Townsend Ave. Free class, brought to you by Montrose Animal Protection Agency.
6 p.m. — Western Slope Wool Growers Banquet, Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 Hillcrest Drive. Cocktails at 6 ; dinner at 7; dance at 9. Tickets on sale at Home Loan State Bank, the Elks Lodge, Murdoch’s Ranch and Supply, Producers Co-op of Montrose and Olathe. Info: Ernie, 970-209-0420 or Ken, 970-275-9403.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
