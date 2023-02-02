Thursday, February 2

4:30 p.m. — Teen(ish) Book Club at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Book discussion is “The Taking of Jake Livingston.” First 10 registrants get a free book. Register at https://bit.ly/mrldteen. Recommended for ages 12 and up.



