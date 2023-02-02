Thursday, February 2
4:30 p.m. — Teen(ish) Book Club at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Book discussion is “The Taking of Jake Livingston.” First 10 registrants get a free book. Register at https://bit.ly/mrldteen. Recommended for ages 12 and up.
6:30 p.m. — Trivia upstairs at The Temple, 511 E. Main St. Check out the beautiful venue and enjoy trivia.
Friday, February 3
4:30 - 6:30 p.m. — First Friday reception for photographer Gary Ratcliff’s “Four Seasons of the San Juan Mountains,” Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. The exhibit will be on display for February.
8 p.m. — Comedy Night at the Sherb: AJ Finney with Mitch Jones; Sherbino Theater, 604 Clinton St., Ridgway. Tickets: www.tickettailor.com/events/sherbinotheater/810515
Saturday, February 4
9 – 10 a.m. — Montrose Library Book Club discusses Fahrenheit 451, at 320 S. Second St.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Fellowship, followed by business meeting at 9:30, show-and-tell at 10:30, refreshments and program, how to make “faux Chenuille.” Visitors welcome. Info:Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
Noon – 2 p.m. — “We Are Water” traveling exhibit opens at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Discover the water cycle with hands-on activities. Play with the exhibit games. Listen to stories about what water means to communities in the Southwest and learn from community-based water organizations. Free and open to all ages.
1 p.m. — Enjoy local tales, along with a glass of wine, and get a special signed book, at LaNoue DuBoise Winery, 67298 Trout Road. Sally Johnson of the Montrose County Historical Museum will share tales, while author Elaine Hale Jones will be on hand to sell and sign the books. Hale Jones is a retired journalist and author of several regional history books, most recently (with Johnson) “The Ghosts of Montrose.” Info: 970-249-2085 or email info@montrosehistory
8 - 9:30 p.m. — Canyon Creek’s Laff Inn Comedy at the Bridges, 2500 Bridges Drive, Montrose. Featuring Ron Lamprecht and BoOM. Tickets: $15, at Eventbrite, https://tinyurl.com/laffinncanyon. Show is for 21 and older.
7:30 p.m. — The Valley Symphony Association presents, “Young Composers: Be Inspired!,” at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: ValleySymphony.net, or at Clubb’s (502 Main St. in Delta), Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St., Montrose) and at season partner Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E Niagara Road, Montrose), and at the door on event days.
Sunday, February 5
1 - 3 p.m. — Bluecorn Café & Mercantile’s first Zine Party, 1842 S. Townsend Ave. Themes are: Winter/hibernation, quietness, rest, rejuvenation. Prior to the date, create a poem, art, short story, photo, collage, etc. Bring 20 copies on letter-sized paper to add to the collection. Meet and collaborate with other artists and enjoy treats and beverage. The zine will then be assembled from all the creative pieces.
2 p.m. — Dan Miller and his Cowboy Music Revue perform at Delta Center for Performing Arts, 822 Grand Ave., Delta. Miller, with daughter Hannah on fiddle and mandolin and business manager Wendy Corr on bass and vocals, presents cowboy and Americana tunes. Tickets: $20 for adults; $5 for students. Info: Bob at 970-835-4480 or Connie at 970-249-4308; deltamontroseconcerts.com
3 p.m. — The Valley Symphony Association presents, “Young Composers: Be Inspired!,” at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: ValleySymphony.net, or at Clubb’s (502 Main St. in Delta), Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St., Montrose) and at season partner Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E Niagara Road, Montrose), and at the door on event days.
Monday, February 6
5:30 p.m. — The Women’s GIving Club of Montrose kicks off its first quarterly meeting at The Bridges, 2500 Bridges Drive. Women are welcome to come met other women who care about making a difference. Every attendee pays $100 per quarter and is allowed to nominate a nonprofit to receive proceeds and to vote. First-time attendees may have that amount waived to come and observe. All attendees are asked to pay a $10 hospitality fee that covers appetizers, a drink, and the room rental fee. Info: Phoebe at 970-209-9598 or givingclubofmontrose@gmail.com. Checks may be mailed to PO Box 1403, Montrose, CO 81402 for those who are unable to attend, but would like to participate in The Giving Club.
6 – 8 p.m. — LGBTQ&A at the Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. LGBTQ+ community members and those who want to support loved ones/become better allies are invited to this open discussion in a safe space.
Tuesday, February 7
9 a.m. - noon — First Tuesday birding trip, hosted by Bruce Ackerman. Meet at North Second Street and North Cascade Avenue, Montrose and join others in seeking out the winter birds of Montrose. (Trip is weather permitting.) To RSVP, send Bruce a text at 727-858-5857.
