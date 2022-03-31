Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Please include venue address. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Thursday, March 31
6 — 8:30 p.m. — MTB Stoke Night, Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Montrose Uncompahgre Trails and Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association are throwing a party to get the community stoked for 2022’s mountain bike season. Free, with pizza provided by Alpine Bank. Enjoy updates about bike trails, a raffle and short films. Cash bar available.
3 p.m. — Volunteer meeting at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Learn more about opportunities to help the veterans advocacy center, including: yard sale on April 30, Memorial Day on May 30, annual community concert on July 8, and the Blue Jean Ball on Oct. 8. WHAV is located at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose.
6 — 9 p.m. — Big Game Application Open House, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Hunter Ed Building, 711 Independent Ave., Grand Junction. Short presentation on basics of applying for a big game license. Staff on site to help people prepare for the big-game license draw. Bring an electronic device in order to submit app. Register at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/179321
8 — 10 p.m. — Dark Sky Constellation Tour, Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area. RSVP (required) and tickets at westernslopeconservation.org/constellationtour. Gather with the Western Slope Conservation Center, Colorado Canyons Association and Bureau of Land Management to connect with your night skies. Info: Ben Katz, ben@theconservationcenter.org or 970-527-5307. Location: Smith Mountain Saddle, in the NCA. Those interested in shuttling need to inform the hosts in advance.
Friday, April 1
5 — 7 p.m. — Montrose Center for the Arts First Friday combines with the Sunflower Stroll, featuring sunflower art and other exhibits at the center, 11 S. Park Ave; Mosaic, 21 N. Uncompahgre Ave., and Precedence Academy (512 E. Main St.). Enjoy a beverage at the arts center or Mosaic; print a sunflower T-shirt at Mosaic, or paint a sunflower sign at Mauve, 324 E. Main. The Sunflower Stroll is meant to highlight some of the sunflower art people are creating for an online auction benefiting Sunflowers for Ukraine, which is raising money to help the Ukrainian people.
7 — 9 p.m. — Teen Night at Upstairs at Precedence, with DJ Erik AK Valdez. Kids 13 and older can be dropped off; 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The Library Lounge opens at 4 p.m. Tickets: PrecedenceProductions.com
7 p.m. — The River Arkansas plays Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Show starts at 7:30. Advance reserved seating is $15. Day-of admission is $20. Tickets: healthyrhythm.net
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, April 2
9:30 a.m. — 6 p.m. — The Flea Market Craft Show at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds. Free admission.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans/Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Fellowship, followed by business meeting, show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Visitors are always welcome. For more information: Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849
5 — 9 p.m. — Inaugural fundraiser for Metaphorse Growth & Healing Center. Kid-friendly event at Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., celebrates the organization attaining non-profit status. Proceeds benefit its retired horses and kids programs. Silent auction, music and dancing. Tickets: PrecedenceProductions.com
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
Sunday, April 3
2 — 3:30 p.m. — Suzy Conty teaches children ages 5 — 11 how to create original art using Van Gogh’s sunflowers as inspiration. A donation of $20 is suggested. Class takes place at Montrose Center for the Arts and the size is limited to 10. Preregister by calling the Montrose Center for the Arts at 970-787-9428 or stop by the center at 11 S. Park Ave. This event benefits Sunflowers for Ukraine.
2:15 – 3:45 p.m. — Complicated Conversations About Identity and Relationships with Your Kids, presented by Elizabeth Meyer, Ph.D. Build an understanding of how to have accurate, age-appropriate conversations with your kids; learn about youth development, gender and sexual diversity. Ridgway Town Hall. Sponsored by the Voyager Youth Program. Info: 970-626-4279.
5:30 – 6:30 p.m. — Complicated Conversations About Identity and Relationships with Your Kids, presented by Elizabeth Meyer, Ph.D. Ouray Community Center. Sponsored by the Voyager Youth Program. Info: 970-626-4279.
Tuesday, April 5
1 — 4 — Come to Montrose Center for the Arts at 11 S. Park Ave. and create sunflower art in pen, ink or watercolor with Loretta Casler. Suggested donation is $40. Preregister by calling the MCA at 970-787-9428 or stop by the center.This event benefits Sunflowers for Ukraine.
Wednesday, April 6
7 — 10 a.m. — Spark Session with Delta-Montrose Electric Association at Backstreet Bagel, 127 N. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Enjoy free food; small gifts and informal one-on-one time with DMEA and Elevate Fiber staff.
8 a.m. — “Made in Montrose” at The Forum, featuring Blue Corn Candles, Alpen Confections and Storm King Distilling. The Forum meets at Cascade Hall — CMU, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
Friday, April 8
7 p.m. — Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery presents an evening of folk and Americana music with Alicia Stockman. Advance reserved seating is $15. Day-of-show admission is $20. The gallery is at 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: healthyrhythm.net.