1 - 2:30 p.m. – Presentation on "Taking Care of the Uncompahgre River Valley," Montrose Library Meeting Room, 320 S. Second St. Leaders of organizations working to preserve and improve water conditions in the Uncompahgre River Watershed will share their organization's missions and activities and describe conditions being addressed to ensure long-term watershed health in the valley. Presenters: Tanya Ishikawa, executive director of Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership; Mendy Stewart, Education and Outreach coordinator of Shavano Conservation District; Melanie Rees, board president of Friends of the River Uncompahgre, and Joel Evans, president of Gunnison Gorge Anglers chapter of Trout Unlimited. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley. Free event open to everyone. For more information go to lwv-uv.org.
4:30 - 8 p.m. - DMEA annual meeting at election, Cedaredge High School, 575 SE Deer Creek Drive, Cedaredge. Food, dessert, business meeting/Q&A; entertainment; door prizes including one PlayStation5 home setup. If you did not return your ballot by mail, you may vote at the meeting.
6 - 9 p.m. - “The Battle of France vs. America” blind wine-tasting event at Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club , 1869 E. Main St., Montrose. Starts with champagne reception. Andrea Lowe, WSET founder and wine educator at Sommelier Secrets Wine School will walk you through how to blind-taste wines like a pro. Each wine will use the same scoring system in place at the Judgment of Paris in 1976, and will be paired with small bites of complementing food. Tickets: $125/person; www.montrosewinefestival.com (select from under the Festival 2023 tab). Info: aakins@bcbgc.org.
Friday, June 16
Noon - 1:30 p.m. - Montrose County Republican Women scholarship awards, celebrating the group’s 2023 high school scholarship recipients. Hampton Inn, Montrose. Pizza, salad and cake served for $5 donation. Info: Kerri, 970-209-2170.
2 - 4 p.m. - Catch some crayfish and other macroinvertebrates, Ridgway State Park, Pa-Co-Chu-Puk entrance off U.S. 550, Paco Ponds). Nets provided.
4:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Montrose Center for the Arts hosts the DeJulio Retrospective reception at 11 S. Park Ave. The exhibit itself is available for viewing Tuesdays - Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., through the end of June.
5:30 p.m. - Gates open for Night Ranger: Celebrating 40 Years, in concert at The Bridges Golf and Country Club, 2500 Bridges Drive, Montrose. Concert benefits The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center and Montrose Community Foundation. Tickets available at The Bridges Pro Shop, The Liquor Store, Timberline Bank (Montrose) or Fisher’s Liquor (Grand Junction); online at events.ourtownmatters.net; 970-765-0913.
6 p.m. - Whispers in The Alleys pub crawl with the Montrose County Historical Museum. Visit three historical buildings, enjoy a drink and learn building history — along with ghost stories. 21 and older. $25/ticket includes appetizers; drinks are self-purchase. Reservations required. Info/tickets: 970-249-2085.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - "The Western Colorado Bison Project" by Sonny Shelton, member of the Dominguez Archaeological Research Group, Ridgway State Park visitors center. (Dutch Charlie entrance).
Saturday, June 17
11 a.m. - Summer Community Drum Circle begins at Riverbottom Park. Bring your hand drums or rhythm instruments and a chair or blanket to sit on. Drummers of all ages and experiences are welcome. Info: 970-252-0908.
1 - 5 p.m. - 20th annual Montrose Food and Wine Festival, benefitting the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater. Local food, beverage and craft vendors. Tickets for the festival are $35; www.blackcanyontickets.com, or at the gate on June 17. Sponsors dinner follows at 6 p.m. for those who sponsored the event. Info:www.montrosewinefestival.com
Monday, June 19
7 p.m. - The 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard at the Montrose Pavilion. Admission is free and the performance welcomes all ages.
Friday, June 23
Noon - Montrose Amateur Radio Club takes part in a national radio exercise as part of Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day. Public observation welcome; Sunset Mesa. (Go down West Main Street to Chipeta, turn left, and head south on Chipeta. Hogback Road to the top of Sunset Mesa will be on the left, just after Orchard Road.) The event concludes at noon June 24.
7 p.m. - Madams, Murder and Mayhem historic walking tour downtown Montrose. Join the Montrose County Historical Museum for the tour; $10/person. Reservations required; 970-249-2085. Meet at the museum, 21 N. Rio Grande (historic depot building).
Saturday, June 24
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans presents Rock the Block, 500 block of Montrose Main Street and Ucompahgre Avenue. Free, public event to kick off summer, with food trucks, music, nonprofit fair and activities all day long, as well as a special guest appearance by HunterGirl, who is performing a benefit concert in Cerise Park for veterans the same evening. Info: 970-650-2507 or www.buildinglives.org/rocktheblock/
4 p.m. - Gates open at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park for the Freedom Sings Colorado concert, featuring the stories of local veterans set to music by Nashville songwriters, and headlining HunterGirl. The concert benefits Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Tickets: $30 for adult general admission; $20 for 12 and younger; at whafv.org. Bring your own lawn chairs. Beer, wine and food available for purchase. Overflow parking is on top of Sunset Mesa, with golf cart shuttles provided down to the amphitheater.
