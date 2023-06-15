Thursday, June 15

1 - 2:30 p.m. – Presentation on "Taking Care of the Uncompahgre River Valley," Montrose Library Meeting Room, 320 S. Second St. Leaders of organizations working to preserve and improve water conditions in the Uncompahgre River Watershed will share their organization's missions and activities and describe conditions being addressed to ensure long-term watershed health in the valley. Presenters: Tanya Ishikawa, executive director of Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership; Mendy Stewart, Education and Outreach coordinator of Shavano Conservation District; Melanie Rees, board president of Friends of the River Uncompahgre, and Joel Evans, president of Gunnison Gorge Anglers chapter of Trout Unlimited. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley. Free event open to everyone. For more information go to lwv-uv.org.



