Wednesday, July 26

Montrose County Fair and Rodeo at the county fairgrounds. Junior goat show, mustang/burros, royalty modeling, junior swine show. Highlight: Book-signing with Elaine Hale Jones at noon; hypnotist Ty Gallenbeck at 6 p.m. Full schedule: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?