Wednesday, August 23

8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: Ute Indian Museum, note: venue change Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. Director CJ Brafford will share information regarding the Ute Museum since its remodel – and especially the areas which are now more child-centered. She will emphasize interactive experiences.The program is free.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?