Wednesday, June 28
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum presents Unify America founder Harry Nathan Gottlieb, and information about Unify Montrose's local efforts to address the childcare shortage; CMU Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
Thursday, June 29
6:30 p.m. - Touch of Care Hospice hosts a Celebration of Life event at Montrose Events Center, 648 S. First St., Montrose. Come to a touching memorial service, followed by refreshments. The event is free for anyone who would like to come; you do not need to be a Touch of Care patient.
7:30 p.m. - Ignite Montrose! at the Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast backyard patio located at 820 E. Main St., Montrose. An evening of rapid-paced five-minute/20-slide presentations on various topics by community members. For more informaton visit the Ignite Montrose Facebook page, or the website (https://ignitemontrose.weebly.com/).
Friday, June 30
7-8:30 p.m. - “Mustangs in Spring Creek Basin” by TJ Holmes, herd management. Dutch Charlie entrance, Ridgway State Park at the Visitors Center. For more information contact Ridgway State Park (970)-626-5822.
Saturday, July 1
9 - 11 a.m. - Archery Day! Learn a new skill or practice what you know. Dutch Charlie entrance off U.S. 550, Ridgway State Park at the Visitors Center. For more information contact Ridgway State Park, 970-626-5822.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - "Geology of Ouray County" by John Mitchell, local Geologist. Dutch Charlie Entrance, Ridgway State Park at the Visitors Center. For more information contact Ridgway State Park, 970-626-5822.
Sunday, July 2
3 p.m. - The Montrose Community Band presents The American Legacy at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, featuring the performance of “Rapids and Reflections,” by Vance Couturier and Natalie Powers.
Tuesday, July 4
Happy Independence Day!
8 a.m. - Pancake breakfast at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans Center. Free to the public. Info: CityofMontrose.org/July4
10 a.m. - Patriotic parade on Main Street. The parade begins at the intersection of Main Street and Pythian Avenue, traveling west along Main Street through the heart of downtown.
3 p.m. - Family “Fun at the Park” at Cerise Park, Shane's Way. There will be food trucks, a beer garden, and games for kids before live music begins at 5:30 p.m.
5:30 p.m. - The Montrose Community Band presents the American Legacy at the Rotary Amphitheater, Shane's Way, featuring the performance of “Rapids and Reflections,” by Vance Couturier and Natalie Powers.
7 p.m. - The Brown Family Band at the Rotary Amphitheater.
Dusk - Fireworks launched from Sunset Mesa.
Wednesday, July 5
5 - 7 p.m. - Bighorn sheep monitoring presentation/training. Ouray Community Center, 320 Sixth Ave. Learn about our citizen science project. For more information, contact Great Old Broads for Wilderness at northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com.
7 p.m. - Black Canyon Audubon is hosting a free lecture: Unleashing the Secrets of Bird Migration by author and researcher Scott Weidensaul at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place, Montrose. Advance free tickets are available from the Montrose County library, or reserve “will-call” tickets by emailing: Black.Canyon.Audubon.events@gmail.com.
