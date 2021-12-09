Friday, December 10
4 p.m. — Holiday party at Montrose Day Spa, 2798 Woodgate Road. Enjoy food, music and giveaways. All welcome.
5 p.m. — Olathe Miracle on Main Street. Enjoy a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, choir music, parade, treats and festivities. Main Street in Olathe.
5:30 p.m. — Doors open for the Weehawken Dance performance of The Polar Express, at the Montrose Pavilion. Adults: $17; seniors, $10 and kids 12 and under, $8. Reserved seats range from $25 — $31. The show starts at 6 p.m. It is performed by a split cast, so if you are hoping to see a particular dancer, please make sure to purchase tickets for the correct show, as tickets are non-refundable.
6:30 p.m. — Paonia singer, songwriter and poet Jeanine Renée in concert at The Healthy Rhythm Gallery, 323 E. Main St., Montrose. All seating is $15 and limited to 50 attendees. Seats will be assigned, as purchased, from Row 1 back. Advance purchase is recommended. $3 more day of show (if available). This is a ticketless event. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; concert at 7 p.m. Unvaccinated patrons requested to wear masks in the gallery. Please do not attend if you have COVID symptoms or are ill.
6:30 p.m. — Watercolor Christmas Art and Lettering at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., with artist Anne Hockenberry. Cost: $30; purchase tickets at birdsandberrystudio.com. Learn how to use watercolors to paint Christmas themed gift tags, as well as wreath and pine tree art. Special guest Molly will give brief instructions on how to hand-letter and will be available to write on finished projects for you. All materials provided; all skill levels welcome.
Saturday, December 11
Note: The holiday film screening “Christmas in the Clouds” at the Ute Indian Museum slated for today has been canceled.
11 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Delta County Museum Christmas open house at 241 Meeker St.; free admission and reception. Santa will arrive at 2 p.m. to greet children and Toby King, local band director, leads a band of musicians playing holiday music. Vintage gifts available for purchase. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. for winter. Info: 970-874-8721.
Noon- 2 p.m. — Strike Away Hunger at the Rose Bowl, 90 Rose Lane, Montrose. Join Darling Dames of Colorado pinup girls and donate a toy or nonperishable food. Lane sponsorship will raise money for the cause and gets you two hours of bowling, plus shoe rental. Email DarlingDamesCO@gmail.com for more information.
12:30 p.m. — Doors open for the Weehawken Dance performance of The Polar Express, at the Montrose Pavilion. Adults: $17; seniors, $10 and kids 12 and under, $8. Reserved seats range from $25 — $31. The show starts at 1 p.m. It is performed by a split cast, so if you are hoping to see a particular dancer, please make sure to purchase tickets for the correct show, as tickets are non-refundable.
Sunday, December 12
12:30 p.m. — Doors open for the Weehawken Dance performance of The Polar Express, at the Montrose Pavilion. Adults: $17; seniors, $10 and kids 12 and under, $8. Reserved seats range from $25 — $31. The show starts at 1 p.m. It is performed by a split cast, so if you are hoping to see a particular dancer, please make sure to purchase tickets for the correct show, as tickets are non-refundable.
Monday, December 13
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Recent Al Gore TED talk is on tap. The Citizens Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan environmental group.
Tuesday, December 14
5:30 p.m. — A talk and book signing by Alison Delgado, author of “My Race for Life: Finding New Strength After Tragedy,” at the Wilkinson Public Library in Telluride.
Thursday, December 16
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. Fellowship, followed by a business meeting and a program. The December program will be a show and tell of favorite Christmas Quilts, so bring one to share. For more information call Elizabeth at 970-249-9647 (you may have to leave a message, someone will call you back).
Friday, December 17
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Mrs. Claus for a Cause at Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, featuring food, toys, pictures with Santa, Disney princesses and more. The festivities today are for those with special needs; register at mursclausforacause@yahoo.com or text 800-2331-0609. (An event open to everyone is Saturday, Dec. 18.) No pets of any kind are allowed at the event. Donations welcome; visit GoFundMe.com and search for Mrs. Claus for a Cause by Leah Cole. More info: www.Facebook.com/mrsclausforacause.