Tuesday, September 12
5 p.m. - Citizens' Climate Lobby meets in person at Montrose Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St., for action on mitigating climate. The group is nonpartisan,national, environmental, and all are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Wednesday, September 13
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum Tour: The "New" Airport Terminal. The program is free. Meet at Montrose Regional Airport on North Townsend Avenue.
Thursday, September 14
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. - BeaconFest at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, celebrates age with music, food, educational seminars, prize giveaways, and connection with businesses and agencies dedicated to helping older adults. The event is free. Info: 970-243-8829.
7 p.m. - Bob Grossman discusses dark sky preservation as part of AstroFest, at 434 S. First St., Montrose Public Safety Complex Community Room.
8:30 - 10 p.m. - Stargazing with telescopes at Flat Top OHV staging area, Flat Top Road, via 6530 Road, north side of Montrose. (Weather depending). Part of AstroFest. Carpooling is encouraged.
Friday, September 15
3:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Ranger-led telescope viewing as part of AstroFest at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, South Rim Visitor Center. Event is free, but entry fee to the park applies. Carpooling encouraged.
7:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Aaron Watson, Colorado chair of DarkSky International, discusses dark sky conservation efforts as part of AstroFest, at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, South Rim Visitor Center. Event is free, but entry fee to the park applies. Carpooling encouraged.
8:30 - 10 p.m. - AstroFest stargazing at various South Rim sites, at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.
Saturday, September 16
9 a.m. - Olathe Fireman’s Association golf tournament, Black Canyon Golf Course, Montrose. 9 a.m. shotgun start, check in at 8 a.m. $75 per player, includes: 18 hole green fees, cart, one mulligan, and lunch. Prizes for low gross, second, and seventh place, longest putt, closest to pin, closest down center line, and longest drive (men and women). All proceeds and donations will go to scholarships and fire equipment, with a special prize for the fire station with the best score. For questions and to register, email shaveracres@gmail.com or contact Matt Roth 970-852-2716, Gary Shaver 970-209-8300, or Paul Gotlieb 970-209-0250.
9 - 4 p.m. - Tribute to Aviation returns to Montrose Regional Airport, featuring several static aircraft displays of military and private planes, which are available for touring. The event is free, as are parking and shuttles. No pets, and please do not leave pets in your vehicle while attending.
3:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Ranger-led solar telescope viewing for AstroFest, Elk Creek Visitor Center, Curecanti National Recreation Area.
7:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Ranger-led evening program, “Stories of the Stars” (cultural perspectives of night skies), Elk Creek Campground Amphitheater, as part of AstroFest, Curecanti National Recreation Area.
8:30 - 10 p.m. - Stargazing with telescopes at Elk Creek Campground Amphitheater, as part of AstroFest, Curecanti National Recreation Area.
Sunday, September 17
9 - 4 p.m. - Tribute to Aviation returns to Montrose Regional Airport, featuring several static aircraft displays of military and private planes, which are available for touring. The event is free, as are parking and shuttles. No pets, and please do not leave pets in your vehicle while attending.
Wednesday, September 20
3 - 7 p.m. - Montrose Adult Education Center celebrates 50 years with an open house at Zion Lutheran Church, 701 Junction Ave., Montrose (enter from the back lot off South Seventh Street). Anyone who has previously been a part of the program whether as student, staff, volunteer and/or supported the center in any way is invited.
