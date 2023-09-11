Tuesday, September 12

5 p.m. - Citizens' Climate Lobby meets in person at Montrose Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St., for action on mitigating climate. The group is nonpartisan,national, environmental, and all are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.



