Calling all volunteers — Montrose Community Dinners needs volunteers to work two-hour shifts in food prep for the annual Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. Shifts available 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Info: montrosecommunitydinners.com or the volunteer line, 970-318-6724.
2 -6 p.m. — Purchase a hand painted bowl for $20 at Partners Mentoring, 315 S. Seventh St., Montrose and enjoy chili samples as you select one. This replaces the annual chili bowl, which was to take place Nov. 27, but which has been canceled because of rising COVID cases. You can also call Lissette at 970-249-1116 to make special arrangements to buy a chili bowl.
Wednesday, November 24
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. — Purchase a hand painted bowl for $20 at Partners Mentoring, 315 S. Seventh St., Montrose and enjoy chili samples as you select one. This replaces the annual chili bowl, which was to take place Nov. 27, but which has been canceled because of rising COVID cases. You can also call Lissette at 970-249-1116 to make special arrangements to buy a chili bowl.
Thursday, November 25
Thanksgiving Friends annual free community dinner, by delivery (pre-scheduled by Nov. 20) or pick-up (pre-register), montrosecommunitydinners.com. Volunteers are needed to package the meals and deliver. Call 970-318-6724 to inquire.
Friday, November 26
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — 46th Annual Basement Boutique craft show and sale at the Montrose Pavilion. Shop handcrafted items for all ages. Donations of canned goods for Sharing Ministries accepted.
5:30 p.m. — Community Christmas tree lighting downtown, large tree in front of the historic Montrose County courthouse, 320 S. First St. Info: CityofMontrose.org/Holidays
November 27
Business hours — Small Business Saturday, downtown Montrose merchants. Montrose Bucks promotion begins. Info: CityofMontrose.org/Holidays
9 a.m.- 4 p.m. — 46th Annual Basement Boutique craft show and sale at the Montrose Pavilion. Shop handcrafted items for all ages. Donations of canned goods for Sharing Ministries accepted.
Monday, November 29
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Purchase a hand painted bowl for $20 at Partners Mentoring, 315 S. Seventh St., Montrose. This replaces the annual chili bowl fundraiser, which was to take place Nov. 27, but which has been canceled because of rising COVID cases. You can also call Lissette at 970-249-1116 to make special arrangements to buy a chili bowl.
