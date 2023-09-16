Saturday, September 16
9 a.m. - Olathe Fireman’s Association golf tournament, Black Canyon Golf Course, Montrose. 9 a.m. shotgun start, check in at 8 a.m. $75 per player, includes: 18 hole green fees, cart, one mulligan, and lunch. Prizes for low gross, second, and seventh place, longest putt, closest to pin, closest down center line, and longest drive (men and women). All proceeds and donations will go to scholarships and fire equipment, with a special prize for the fire station with the best score. For questions and to register, email shaveracres@gmail.com or contact Matt Roth 970-852-2716, Gary Shaver 970-209-8300, or Paul Gotlieb 970-209-0250.
11 a.m. – Peace Week Event – Community Drum Circle kicks off the Week of Unity and Peace, sponsored by the Open Heart Drum Circle. Bring your chairs and drums. Everyone is welcome.
9 - 4 p.m. - Tribute to Aviation returns to Montrose Regional Airport, featuring several static aircraft displays of military and private planes, which are available for touring. The event is free, as are parking and shuttles. No pets, and please do not leave pets in your vehicle while attending.
3:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Ranger-led solar telescope viewing for AstroFest, Elk Creek Visitor Center, Curecanti National Recreation Area.
7:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Ranger-led evening program, “Stories of the Stars” (cultural perspectives of night skies), Elk Creek Campground Amphitheater, as part of AstroFest, Curecanti National Recreation Area.
8:30 - 10 p.m. - Stargazing with telescopes at Elk Creek Campground Amphitheater, as part of AstroFest, Curecanti National Recreation Area.
Sunday, September 17
Tuesday, September 19
6:30 - 8 p.m. - "Jurassic Park at Ouray" with geologist Rick Trujillo presented by Colorado Mesa University Montrose Campus, Cascade Hall, 245 S. Cascade Avenue. Free and open to the public. For more information, contact Rhonda Claridge, 970-249-7009.
Wednesday, September 20
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy; discussion on the impact of the program on public safety across Western Colorado. The Forum meets Wednesdays, at Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus. Cascade Hall is located on the corner of South Third and Cascade. Please use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building. The program is free.
3 - 7 p.m. - Montrose Adult Education Center celebrates 50 years with an open house at Zion Lutheran Church, 701 Junction Ave., Montrose (enter from the back lot off South Seventh Street). Anyone who has previously been a part of the program whether as student, staff, volunteer and/or supported the center in any way is invited.
6 p.m. – Peace Week Event – Peace Meditation at Riverbottom Park, sponsored by Meditation Spaces Art Gallery & Studio. Quiet drumming followed by a silent meditation. Everyone is welcome. Bring chairs and drums.
7:30 p.m. - Stories & Poems, featuring, artist and editor, Sonja Horoshko, of Cortez, will perform pieces from her second Southwestern anthology of regionally contributed poetry and prose at the Lone Cone Library in Norwood. Stories & Poems is free and open to all ages. Info: www.tellurideinstitute.org/talking-gourds; text 970-729-0220 or email Art Goodtimes at shroompa@gmail.com.
Thursday, September 21
3 - 7 p.m. - Night at the Depot, featuring remembered notables starting at 5 p.m., 21 N. Rio Grande Ave., Highlighted notables this year will be Bette Dustin Spriro by Brenda Joyce Coda from the Magic Circle Players, Eliza Butler by Paula Millsapps, and Lloyd McMillan by his daughter Mary Alice Fletcher. Special presentation by Slim Farnsworth, the local cowboy poet. Tickets are $10 per person, $25 per family. Contact Montrose County Historical Society for more information and to purchase tickets at 970-249-2085.
Friday, September 22
9 a.m. - Ouray County Railroad Days - guided hike along Silverton Railroad route on Red Mountain from Guston to Joker Tunnel. Meet at 9 a.m. at Corkscrew 4WD trailhead, bring lunch and weather gear. Free. ridgwayrailroadmuseum.org.
6 p.m. – Peace Week Event – Peace Dinner, program and Peace Awards, sponsored by the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas. Buffett - $20/person. Reservations requested at 970-252-0908.
Saturday, September 23
8 a.m. - Walk for the World, a free community walking meditation event, Cerise Park. The Montrose community will be joining 2500 other groups worldwide in 158 countries in walking with the world at the same time. Sign up for free at walkforthe.world. For more information, contact Brianna Lafferty at brilafferty7724@gmail.com.
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Ouray County Railroad Days - Celebrate Ouray County’s world-famous narrow-gauge history at the Ridgway Railroad Museum with docents on site and free train rides on Galloping Goose 4, D&RG caboose 91/0575, RGS Motor 1 and RGS Model T Inspection Car 1. Model train open house, 9 am – 1 pm at 17 Whitehouse Vista Lane, north of Ouray. Guided auto tour along the D&RG Ouray Branch route, meet at the museum at 1 p.m. All events are free. Additional information at ridgwayrailroadmuseum.org.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Culture Fest, Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. Join us for the 2nd annual Culture Fest featuring informational displays, artisan vendors, ethnic cuisine, kids activities, and performances by community members from the diverse cultures that make up the Montrose community. The event is free and all are welcome. Parking is limited and attendees are encouraged to take the free shuttle from the Target parking lot.
Noon – Peace Week Event – Peace Gathering at the Peace Pole in Ute Indian Park during Culture Fest at the Ute Indian Museum, sponsored by the Spiritual Awareness Center. Bring drums and prayers for peace. Culture Fest is sponsored by the Hispanic Affairs Project and the Ute Indian Museum. Booths, food, cultural displays, music and dancing.
Sunday, September 24
9 am – 4 pm - Ouray County Railroad Days - Celebrate Ouray County’s world-famous narrow-gauge history at the Ridgway Railroad Museum with docents on site and free train rides on Galloping Goose 4, D&RG caboose 91/0575. RGS Motor 1 and RGS Model T Inspection Car 1. All events are free. Additional information at ridgwayrailroadmuseum.org.
