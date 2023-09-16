Saturday, September 16

9 a.m. - Olathe Fireman’s Association golf tournament, Black Canyon Golf Course, Montrose. 9 a.m. shotgun start, check in at 8 a.m. $75 per player, includes: 18 hole green fees, cart, one mulligan, and lunch. Prizes for low gross, second, and seventh place, longest putt, closest to pin, closest down center line, and longest drive (men and women). All proceeds and donations will go to scholarships and fire equipment, with a special prize for the fire station with the best score. For questions and to register, email shaveracres@gmail.com or contact Matt Roth 970-852-2716, Gary Shaver 970-209-8300, or Paul Gotlieb 970-209-0250.



