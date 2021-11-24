Friday, November 26
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — 46th Annual Basement Boutique craft show and sale at the Montrose Pavilion. Shop handcrafted items for all ages. Donations of canned goods for Sharing Ministries accepted.
5:30 p.m. — Community Christmas tree-lighting downtown, large tree in front of the historic Montrose County courthouse, 320 S. First St. Info: CityofMontrose.org/Holidays
Saturday, November 27
Business hours — Small Business Saturday, downtown Montrose merchants. Montrose Bucks promotion begins. Info: CityofMontrose.org/Holidays
9 a.m.- 4 p.m. — 46th Annual Basement Boutique craft show and sale at the Montrose Pavilion. Shop handcrafted items for all ages. Donations of canned goods for Sharing Ministries accepted.
Monday, November 29
10 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Purchase a hand painted bowl for $20 at Partners Mentoring, 315 S. Seventh St., Montrose. This replaces the annual chili bowl fundraiser, which was to take place Nov. 27, but which has been canceled because of rising COVID cases. You can also call Lissette at 970-249-1116 to make special arrangements to buy a chili bowl.
Friday, December 3
4 — 6 p.m. — Opening reception for “His and Hers” art exhibit at the Wright Opera House, 427 Main St., Ouray, showcasing the work of Noble and Natalie Heller of Ridgway. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 12, 2022.
Saturday, December 4
9 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Annual holiday craft show at Bill Heddles Recreation Center, Delta. Free admission to view the wares for sale by 55 vendors — handmade merchandise such as jewelry, Christmas items, quilts, cards, knitted and crocheted clothing, photography, candles, soaps, wood crafts and more. Info: 970-874-0923.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose, at the Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center. 9:30 a.m., business meeting; 10:30 a.m., show and tell, refreshments and program. Info: Paula at paulalakecity@gmail.com, or Cheryl 970-462-3849
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Winter wonderland craft show. A variety of hand-crafted items. Lions Park, 600 block of N. Nevada Street. Accepting non-perishable food items for Sharing Ministries and Shepherd’s Hand and toys for Toys For Tots For Christmas.
5:30 p.m. — Montrose Parade of Lights, downtown Main Street. Info: CityofMontrose.org/Holidays
7:30 p.m. — Valley Symphony Association 50th Concert Series at the Montrose Pavilion presents” Christmas by Candlelight at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets/info: valleysymphony.net
Sunday, December 5
3 p.m. — Valley Symphony Association 50th Concert Series at the Montrose Pavilion presents” Christmas by Candlelight at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets/info: valleysymphony.net