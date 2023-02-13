NOTE: The Daily Press has been made aware that the weekly Forum talk, which was to have featured Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club, along with Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans, has been canceled due to severe weather.

Please be advised that other events slated for Wednesday, Feb. 15, may also have been postponed.



