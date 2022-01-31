6 p.m. — Trivia with Friends at Double Barrel Taco Company, 347 E. Main St., Montrose. Bring yourself and friends to compete as a team for sponsored prizes. Event is free; tacos and other menu items available for purchase.
Wednesday, February 2
7 p.m. — Montrose County Historical Society presents Dave Fishell explaining the history and significance of Fort Uncompahgre in Delta, at Friendship Hall, Pioneer Room. Admission is free, the public is invited. Light refreshments may be available. Social distancing and COVID procedures are encouraged.
Friday, February 4
5 - 7 p.m. — Opening reception for Mike Simpson and Lewis Williams’ “Visions from the Santa Fe Trail,” at the Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. The exhibit hangs for the month of February.
Saturday, February 5
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting at 9:30 a.m.; 10:30 a.m. show and tell, refreshments and program. Visitors welcome. Info: Paula, paulalakecity@gmail.com, or Cheryl, 970-462-3849.
Monday, February 7
5:30 p.m. — The Citizens Climate Lobby meets at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St., in the meeting room. All are welcome. Please use masks.
Friday, February 11
5 p.m. — “My Funny Valentine: The Greatest Show” fundraiser at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Dinner and show at this time. Show only at 7:30 p.m. Tickets/info:mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, February 12
2 p.m. — “My Funny Valentine: The Greatest Show” fundraiser at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets/info:mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
