Saturday, January 29
11:30 a.m. — Hoop Shoot for Youth at the Montrose Elks Gym, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Registration is at noon, with the hoop shoot starting at noon. The Elks are sponsoring the event for kids ages 8 — 13. Info: Martin Crespin, 970-417-3320.
2 p.m. — Family Cinema, “Mary Poppins Returns,” at Montrose Christian Church, 2351 Sunnyside Road. Public welcome. Concessions by donation. Sponsored by Life Without Lupus. Doors open at 1 p.m.
6 p.m. — Annual Wool Growers banquet and dance, featuring the Anders Brothers Band, at Montrose Elks, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Banquet tickets: $32 at the Elks Lodge, Murdoch’s, Producers Co-op and Home Loan Bank. Dance only: $10 at the door. The dance begins after 9 p.m.
6 p.m. — Josh Bunker and Gabe Dutton play live music at the Horsefly, 846 E. Main St., Montrose.
7 — 10 p.m. — Back to the 80s Dance Party with DJ Diente and Big Zen at Storm King Distilling, 41 W. Main St., Montrose.
7 p.m. — A Veteran Music Project at the Sheridan Opera House, 110 N. Oak St., Telluride. Telluride Adaptive Sports Program and Operation Encore host military veteran singer/songwriter Atz Kilcher, as well as Tyree Woods, Andrew Wiscombe, Rachel Harvey-Hill and John Evans. Proceeds benefit Telluride Adaptive Sports Program’s for people with disabilities. Tickets: sheridanoperahouse.com
7:30 p.m. — “Tintypes,” the Tony nominated, nostalgic, musical revue of turn-of-the century America, plays at the Magic Circle Theatre. It offers snapshots – tintypes- of the changing times, as they blaze to life in a high-spirited brew of popular songs from the era, and the stories of five archetypes of the period, including the youngest man ever to be elected president, Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets: https://magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com/; info: 970-249-7838.
Tuesday, February 1
6 p.m. — Trivia with Friends at Double Barrel Taco Company, 347 E. Main St., Montrose. Bring yourself and friends to compete as a team for sponsored prizes. Event is free; tacos and other menu items available for purchase.
Wednesday, February 2
7 p.m. — Montrose County Historical Society presents Dave Fishell explaining the history and significance of Fort Uncompahgre in Delta, at Friendship Hall, Pioneer Room. Admission is free, the public is invited. Light refreshments may be available. Social distancing and COVID procedures are encouraged.
Friday, February 4
5 — 7 p.m. — Opening reception for Mike Simpson and Lewis Williams’ “Visions from the Santa Fe Trail,” at the Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. The exhibit hangs for the month of February.
February 7
5:30 p.m. — The Citizens Climate Lobby meets at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St., in the meeting room. All are welcome. Please use masks.