Friday, May 27
7 p.m. — Zach Cornell in concert at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $15, healthyrhythm.net
7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net
7:30 p.m. — Wild Mustangs of Disappointment Valley, presented by TJ Holmes at Ridgway State Park visitor center (Dutch Charlie entrance off U.S. 550). Enjoy a photographic journey of the beautiful mustangs of the Spring Creek Basin area and hear stories of management strategies.
Saturday, May 28
8:30 — 11 a.m. — Take Me Fishing at Ridgway State Park fishing ponds below the Pa-Cho-Chu-Puk entrance off U.S. 550). Kids are invited for some fun fishing at the ponds! Free poles for use while supplies last, bait, and volunteers on hand to help.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Memorial Day fundraiser for Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Chili cook-off, vendors, silent auction, music, car show with Black Canyon Classics and free hot dogs and hamburgers while supplies last.
10 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Community Appreciation Festival at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road (US 550, just south of Target in Montrose). Free museum admission, Native vendors, fry bread, kids bump-and-jump, silent auction, ethnobotany garden tour and more. Free frozen treats between 11 a.m. and noon. Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., place your painted handprint on a banner memorializing missing and murdered indigenous women. A film on the women will be shown at noon. At 1 p.m., Gregg Deal speaks in challenge to Western perceptions of indigenous peoples, touching on race, history and stereotypes.
7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net
7:30 p.m. — Sunset Hike, Ridgway State Park (meet at visitor center, Dutch Charlie entrance to park off U.S. 550).Take a hike with a park naturalist up to the Elk Ridge Overlook to watch the sun set over the reservoir.Discuss some fun facts and meet new people along the way. Approximately 2.5 miles of trail, some gravel, some paved. Bring a flashlight.
Sunday, May 29
2 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net
2:30 — 5:30 p.m. — Touch Tables: Insects, Ridgway State Park, swim beach picnic and shower area; use Dutch Charlie entrance off U.S. 550. Various specimens, cool information, hand lenses and scopes.
Monday, May 30
11 a.m. — Memorial Day ceremony at Grand View Cemetery, 16204 Hogback Road, Montrose.
Tuesday, May 31
11 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Water Safety Fair at the Montrose Rec District Field House, 25 Colorado Ave., for kids up to 12 and their families. Stations have different activities related to water safety, with prizes at each station. Kids receive a “passport” and stamps for each activity completed at a station. Those who receive all stamps can enjoy free swimming at the Field House outdoor pool until 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net
Friday, June 3
5 — 8 p.m. — The Colorful Car, Truck and Rod Show kicks off with viewing of classic autos on Main Street, Montrose, between South Townsend and Park avenues.
5:30 — 10:30 — Boot Stomp fundraiser for San Juan Healthcare Foundation at Storm King Mountain Ranch, 70777 Buckhorn Road, Montrose. Barbecue and barn dance; live auction; gift card raffle. Tickets: $75 at bootstompmontrose.com
5 — 7 p.m. — Opening reception for Bloomin’ Art photography exhibit by larry Brecker, Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Free admission. Exhibit hangs through June 28 closing reception from 5 — 7.
7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net