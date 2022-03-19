Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Please include venue address. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Saturday, March 19
7 p.m. — No Limits Monster Truck rally at Montrose County Event Center. Advance purchase tickets: $27.50 ages 13 and older; $12.50 ages 3 — 12; pack of four tickets, $80, www.nolimitsmonstertrucks.com. Day of show tickets will be more expensive (price not available) and the show may be sold out. Info: 940-683-4742. Limited seating. Doors open one hour and 15 minutes before showtime.
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
9 p.m. — Town Hall Tavern’s annual St. Paddy’s Day Extravaganza starts, featuring live music by Farmer in the Sky. The party lasts until 2 a.m. Sunday, March 20. 330 E. Main St., Montrose.
Sunday, March 20
2 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
Monday, March 21
Noon — Prayer gathering at the Peace Pole in Ute Indian Park, across the street from the museum. Prayers for world peace and the healing of Mother Earth, with special prayers for the people of Ukraine and Russia. Hosted by the Spiritual Awareness Center. Bring your drums. Info: 970-252-0908. Everyone is welcome.
7 — 9 p.m. – The Uptown Girls will play at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave., offering toe-tapping tunes from the 1970s and 80s. Doors open at 6 p.m. Single-performance admission is $20/adult and $5/student. Masks are optional. Sponsored by the Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association. Info: Connie, 970-249-4308.
Tuesday, March 22
6 p.m. — Glory of the National Parks with Jon Waterman, Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second. St. Drawing from his bestselling National Geographic book, “Atlas of the National Parks,” Waterman takes audiences on a virtual journey through America’s national parks. The former park ranger details how parks can be saved and why there is so much to celebrate. Info: lmclean@montroselibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 23
8 a.m. — The Montrose County School District presents its facilities plan for the future at The Forum. The Forum meets at Cascade Hall — CMU, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
11 a.m. — 4 p.m. — VA Western Colorado Health Care Systems Veterans Resource Tour, Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds, 1101 N. Second St. VA health care enrollment, benefits administration, programs, support, veteran-centric community organizations. Info: 970-314-6597.
Thursday, March 24
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. The meeting starts at 9:30 with fellowship, a business meeting, show and tell, followed by a program. The March program will be Round-Robin Demos. Info: 970-249-9647 (please leave a message for a call back).
Friday, March 25
5:30 p.m. — Women of Distinction Awards presented at the Montrose County Event Center, by Our Town Matters. The annual event spotlights the important roles women play in the economy and in society. Tickets are $50 for general admission and can be purchased at: events.ourtownmatters.net/e/women-of-distinction. Register at WomenOfDistinctionAwards.com or call 970-765-0913.
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, March 26
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
7:30 p.m. — Brent Gill stand-up comedy at the Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St. Tickets: $20; all seating is by reservation, with 50-seat limit, so early purchase recommended; healthyrhythm.net. This show is for those 21 and older. Patrons who are not vaccinated for COVID are asked to wear a CDC-approved face-covering. Anyone symptomatic for COVID is asked to remain home and recover.
Sunday, March 27
2 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
3 p.m. — Valley Symphony Association presents Flashback to the 70s as part of its 50th anniversary, taking the audience through one of music’s most diverse decades and highlighting the best of American-born rock and pop. Venue: Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: $20 for adults and $5 for students; https://valleysymphony.net/concerts-and-tickets