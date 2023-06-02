Friday, June 2

7:30 – 8:15 a.m. – Tai Chi in the Park. Dr. Mindy Miller sponsors this 45-minute session, led by instructor Jan Graves, at Riverbottom Park, Montrose. This will be an introduction to Tai Chi, a gentle form of exercise that helps maintain strength, flexibility and balance. Part of the Yoga in the Park series. The class is free, although donations are accepted. This session’s designated nonprofit is Mrs. Clause for a Cause and its mission to create an adaptive sports park.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?