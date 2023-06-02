Friday, June 2
7:30 – 8:15 a.m. – Tai Chi in the Park. Dr. Mindy Miller sponsors this 45-minute session, led by instructor Jan Graves, at Riverbottom Park, Montrose. This will be an introduction to Tai Chi, a gentle form of exercise that helps maintain strength, flexibility and balance. Part of the Yoga in the Park series. The class is free, although donations are accepted. This session’s designated nonprofit is Mrs. Clause for a Cause and its mission to create an adaptive sports park.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Country Flair creates Upstairs at The Flair - A Vintage Market, on the shop’s second level, 337 E. Main St., Montrose. Vendors and shoppers wanted. Vendor application: countryflair337@gmail or 970-257-6741. The vintage market will again be available on June 3, until 4 p.m.
4:30 p.m. - First Friday reception opens, featuring the DeJulio Retrospective, the life works of the late Bob DeJulio, at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. The retrospective will be on display at MCA through July 1.
4:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Gathering on Main Street for the Black Canyon Classics Car, Truck & Rod Show, between Townsend and Park avenues, Montrose. Classic cars on display in advance of show.
5 – 9 p.m. – Montrose Summer Music Series returns to the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. Free admission. Performances by Chancey Williams with Neon Sky Band. The next concerts in the series are: Erik Stuckey featuring AJ Fullerton with The Huck Experience, July 7; Bywater Call with Dave’s Fault, Aug. 4; and D&G Railroad with Jedi George (and special tweener set from La Familia Music Group) on Sept. 1. Music, food and fun for all.
5:30 – 10:30 p.m. - Boot Stomp fundraiser for the San Juan Cancer Center at Storm King Mountain Ranch (70777 Buckhorn Road, Montrose). Barbecue and barn dance; cowboy casual dress. Live music, auction and gift card raffle. Tickets: $75, www.bootstompmontrose,com.
7 p.m. - La Familia Music Group Music Academy Showcase at The Temple Events, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. The showcase is a concert put on by students in The Temple’s music production class; they have learned to make music from scratch and will use the showcase to learn what it takes to put on event. Tickets: $15 for general admission and $35 VIP; https://tinyurl.com/templestudentshow
7 - 8 p.m. - “Preserving a Culture” by Hanley Frost, Ute elder and Southern Ute Cultural Education Coordinator at Ridgway State Park.. (Visitors Center - Dutch Charlie entrance)
Saturday, June 3
8 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Black Canyon Classics Car, Truck & Rod Show at Cerise Park, with classic rides, fun and contests.
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - The Montrose Amateur Radio Club operates from the USS Montrose Memorial downtown as part of Museum Ships Weekend, a national event, featuring 90 participating ships. Ham radio operators are encouraged to contact as many of the participating museum ships as possible. The public can stop by the memorial, in front of the old city hall at 434 S. First St. to watch. (Look for the ship’s bell and commemorative plaque.)
9 a.m. - Montrose Library Book Club discusses “Serafina’s Stories” by Rudolfo Anaya, 320 S. Second St. in the meeting room. All welcome. Email lmclean@montroselibrary.org to join or with questions.
9 a.m. - Haven House Sixth Annual Poker Run. Option one departs from the Harley Davidson store in Grand Junction and goes over the Grand Mesa. Option two leaves Davis Service Center in Montrose and goes over Black Mesa. Both end at Haven House Transitional Living Center in Olathe, where riders are welcomed by the children who live there with their families. Still Smokin’ Meats caters; live entertainment, games, raffle, prizes. Haven House is located at 4806 North River Road, Olathe.
9 a.m. - Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Fellowship, business meet, show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Kim Lindel will be teaching "Hand-sewn Fabric Wreath." Visitors are welcome. Info: Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
9 - 11 a.m. - Archery Day at Ridgway State Park. Learn a new skill or practice what you know. (Visitors Center - Dutch Charlie entrance)
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Car wash at DAD’S Automotive, 1210 N. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Donations accepted; baked goods for dogs and people for sale. All proceeds go to the Montrose Bully Breeds Club’s medical assistance and foster programs.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Outdoor Heritage Day at Delta’s Confluence Park. Kids’ fishing derby; paddleboards, bounce house, archery, yard games and more.
10 a.m. - Key ceremony for Army 1st Sgt. Danny Wallace, who is receiving a home from Homes for Our Troops. The event will be held at 15090 6140 Lane, Montrose. Check-in at 9:30 a.m.
10 a.m. - Free planting day workshop for youth and families at the Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Plant the Happy Hollow children’s garden. Make a mini greenhouse to take home with a gnome flowering pot. Look through an astronomer’s telescope safely looking at the sun. The Bookmobile will be there too. Info: Montrosegardens.org
11 - 11:30 a.m. - Rainbow Storytime at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Mix of stories and activities focused on family, individual diversity and belonging in the community.
11 a.m. - Humble’s Vintage Motorcycles presents the Unknown Motorcycle Show at Horsefly Brewery, 846 E. Main St., Montrose, featuring vintage and modern bikes.
11 a.m. - Black Canyon Classic Pinup Contest and kids’ contest, by The Colorado Pinup Club; to be held at Cerise Park in conjunction with the Black Canyon Classics Car Show. Family-friendly contest. For entry info, email westterncoloradopinupclub@gmail.com
2 p.m. – Elevation Academy of Dance spring recital, “This One’s for You,” at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. The 2 p.m. show features dancers ages 2 – 18. At 7 p.m., the show features dancers ages 7 – 18 and includes end-of-season awards. At both shows, enjoy a mix of ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, hip-hop, lyrical, contemporary, baton and more. Each dance includes a special dedication from the class. All seating is reserved. Tickets: https://27559.recitalticketing.com/r/events/
4 - 7 p.m. - Montrose 4-H Council BBQ at Friendship Hall, county fairgrounds, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose. Presented by Montrose and Ouray County 4-H and CSU Extension. Pulled pork dinner by Blue Ribbon Bar-B-Que. $10/ticket at the door. Door prizes and silent auction.
6:30 p.m. - Star Drive-in hosts Back to the 60s Night, with a double feature and Black Canyon Classics car show. The drive-in is located at 600 Miami Road, Montrose. Regular drive-in admission charges apply.
8 p.m. - Comedy at Canyon Creek B&B, featuring Mark Masters and Jake Hovis. Tickets: $15, www.canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com (click the Comedy button). For ages 21 and up. Canyon Creek B & B is located at 820E. Main St., Montrose.
8:30 - 10 p.m. - Nighttime Nature Hike. Come see the full moon on this scenic hike and learn about nature at night. (Visitors Center - Dutch Charlie entrance). Ridgway State Park, 970-626-5822.
Sunday, June 4
9 a.m. - noon - The Montrose Amateur Radio Club operates from the USS Montrose Memorial downtown as part of Museum Ships Weekend, a national event, featuring 90 participating ships. Ham radio operators are encouraged to contact as man of the participating museum ships as possible. The public can stop by the memorial, in front of the old city hall at 434 S. First St. to watch. (Look for the ship’s bell and commemorative plaque.
8:30 a.m. - Cruise meeting for Black Canyon Classics Car club; departure at 9 a.m. from Cerise Park.
Monday, June 5
10 - 11 a.m. - David LaMotte at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. The renowned musician, speaker and writer will offer a 10 a.m. Teen & Adult Intro to World-Changing class. At 1 p.m., he will conduct a Teenish Songwriters workshop. There will be a family concert with him at 6 p.m. Seating is limited; arrive early.
Tuesday, June 6
10 a.m. - Kids Storytime with musician, speaker and writer David LaMotte at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Seating limited; arrive early.
6 p.m. - Does your dog have what it takes to be a therapy dog? Morningstar Therapy Dogs will provide information about what you need to know and, as part of a practice session, walk you through testing/provide guidance. Call Sue at 970-596- 9343 or Ann at 970-252-1258 for location and more information. The practice is free.
Thursday, July 7
7 p.m. - Montrose County Historical Museum hosts Steve Pope with the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users, who presents the water history of the Loutsenhizer canal and the water users. Talk is at the Montrose Events Center.
Friday, June 9
10 a.m. - 4H petting zoo story time at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. (east lawn). Special themed story time with animals to spend time with after.
7 p.m. - The Montrose County Historical Museum will be offering a Historic Walking tour of “Legends and True Tales.” This short walk will take you to the alleys of our historic downtown, where you will learn the location of our first jail and courthouse, famous visitors, and the stories behind the walls. Please meet at the Museum (21 N. Rio Grande Ave.) Space is limited, so RSVP by email or phone at 970-249-2085. $10/per person.
June 10
10 a.m. - Bosom Buddies ‘Fun-raiser’ cornhole tournament at Montrose Recreation Center, Woodgate Road. Come watch two-person teams, who have paid to register, compete for prizes; food and beer available for purchase. Event benefits Bosom Buddies, a support group for breast cancer patients and survivors. Registration has been extended up to the day of the event; register at www.BosomBuddiesSWC.org; $35 per person/$70 per team. Receive day pass to Rec Center and T- shirt, while supplies last. Long toss competition also available; priced per cornhole bag. Beer tent, food trucks on site.
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Community Appreciation Festival at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. The museum is hosting a grand opening for its new Naturescape Playground, inspired by the living history of the three Ute tribes. The Community Appreciation Festival, held in conjunction with the grand opening, offers free museum admission, sales in the gift shop, a silent auction, hands-on education activities and performances by Indigenous partners, including hoop dancing, kids dances, flute playing and story telling with Ute Mountain Ute Elder Norman Lopez and the release of “Bear Dance, Then and Now,” featuring Ute Mountain Ute tribal member Regina Lopez Whiteskunk. Also: Leave a handprint on canvas to honor missing and murdered indigenous women; enjoy living history presentation; bottled water from the Montrose Lions Club; the Montrose Regional Library’s book van; a display on the history of how dogs were used before the horse arrived in historical times; kids’ bounce house; Gregg Deal art exhibit and the work of Native American arts and crafts vendors. Free popsicles and fudgesicles at noon, while supplies last.