Needed on Christmas Day — Volunteers to drive Christmas Meals dinners to elderly residents. Christmas Meals depends on volunteers to deliver hot meals to seniors for some holiday cheer. To volunteer, contact Norm and Lexy Stevenson at 970-275-3336. If you are an elder who needs a hot meal on Christmas, or know of one, please contact the Stevensons at the same number.

