Needed on Christmas Day — Volunteers to drive Christmas Meals dinners to elderly residents. Christmas Meals depends on volunteers to deliver hot meals to seniors for some holiday cheer. To volunteer, contact Norm and Lexy Stevenson at 970-275-3336. If you are an elder who needs a hot meal on Christmas, or know of one, please contact the Stevensons at the same number.
Saturday, December 10
10 a.m. — 5 p.m.— The Clothes Horse and Antique Village shops host the Boardwalk Bonanza at 17656 South U.S. 550. Clothes Horse is collecting canned and dried food for Montrose Sharing Ministries and Shepherd’s Hand, as well as toys. Enjoy a Christmas sing-along, grilled cheese, apple cider, and enter a raffle to win gift cards. Sports Rewind also is collecting toys, blankets and jackets for “Cause for Claus.” Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Christmas Elf will hand out candy canes at this free community event.
1 p.m. — Weehawken Dance presents The Nutcracker at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets/info: www.weehawkenarts.org. Also sold at the door, pending availability.
6 p.m. — Weehawken Dance presents The Nutcracker at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets/info: www.weehawkenarts.org. Also sold at the door, pending availability.
Tuesday, December 13
12:10 p.m. — Noon Advent concert at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Fifth and Palmer, Delta, featuring voice, guitar and violin with Jeri Arbaney, Bill Hansen and Barbara Bailey.
Wednesday, December 14
8 — 9 a.m. — The Montrose Forum presents “We Brew Our Own” as its weekly free talk. CMU Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
Noon — Music at Noon concert at Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., featuring Shelley Warren.
Thursday, December 15
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. 7th St. The meeting starts with fellowship at 9:30, followed by a business meeting, show and tell and a program. The December program will be a Christmas potluck and the guild will collect sock, gloves for Haven House. Please bring a dish to share and warm socks or gloves for our donation basket. Also: The Black Canyon Raffle Quilt drawing will be held during the regular guild meeting. Info: 970-901-9991 (leave a message for a return call).
Saturday, December 17
5:30 — p.m. — Book signing for “Ghosts of Montrose,” by Elaine Hale Jones, created in partnership with the Montrose County Historical Museum and William Woody as a fresh look into the town’s early history, and inspired in part by the growing popularity of the museum’s ghost tours. Location: Wild Horse Wine and Whisky, 439 Main St., Montrose.
Sunday, December 18
3 p.m. — The Montrose Community Band presents its 20th annual Christmas concert at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. The concert is free, courtesy TEI Rock Drills’ sponsorship.
Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone