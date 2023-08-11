6 p.m. - The Montrose County Historical Museum’s Walking Tour: Legends and True Tales. Tour starts at 6 p.m. from the museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave., Montrose. There is a cost of $10 per person. This short walk will take you to the alleys of our historic downtown, where you will learn the location of our first jail and courthouse, famous visitors that had "come" to town to work, visit, and the stories behind the walls. Space is limited. For more information and to reserve a spot, call (970) 249-2085.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - "Ancient rivers, and landscape evolution of Western Colorado" by Andres Aslan professor of geology at CMU. Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550, Ridgway. Dutch Charlie Entrance at the Visitors Center. For more information, call 970-626-5822.
Saturday, August 12
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - The Ridgway Rendezvous Arts and Craft Festival, located at the junction of Highways 550 and 62 in Ridgway. This year's event will include live music, live art demonstrations, an assortment of food concessions and delicious brews from regional breweries and also signature drinks such as margaritas, bloody Marys and wine. Admission is free. For more information, contact Weehawken Creative Arts at questions@weehawkenarts.org or call 970-318-0308 or 970-318-0150.
9 - 11 a.m. - Nature Detectives: Bats! Let’s get batty. Come learn more about this flying mammal. Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550, Ridgway, at the Dutch Charlie Entrance at the Marina. For more information, call 970-626-5822.
10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – FUNC Fest returns to Riverbottom Park in Montrose, celebrating the Uncompahgre River. Features vendors, races, kid activities, food trucks, beer garden, live music, paddleboard and kayak competitions, rubber duck races benefiting Partners Youth Mentoring, and a concert featuring opener Dave’s Fault, plus Prince tribute band Phillip Lamar & Paizley Park.
10 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. - Partners Youth Mentoring’s Duck Race at the FUNC Fest., Riverbottom Park, 205 Apollo Road, Montrose. Buy a duck for $3 or 2 for $5, and watch your ducks race for the grand prize of $300. Over 30 prizes in all! Heats run 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 with the top 10 winners going into the final race at 2:45. You can prepay for your ducks at 315 S. Seventh St., Montrose, if you cannot be there, or call 249-1116.
Sunday, August 13
9 - 11 a.m. - All about amphibians! Come learn more about our water loving creatures and enjoy an activity. Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550, Ridgway, CO 81432, Pa Co Chu Puk Entrance at the Paco Ponds. For more information, call 970-626-5822.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Ridgway Rendezvous Arts and Craft Festival, located at the junction of Highways 550 and 62 in Ridgway. This year's event will include live music, live art demonstrations, an assortment of food concessions and delicious brews from regional breweries and also signature drinks such as margaritas, bloody Marys and wine. Admission is free. For more information, contact Weehawken Creative Arts at questions@weehawkenarts.org or call 970-318-0308 or 970-318-0150.
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. - FUNC Fest returns to Riverbottom Park in Montrose, celebrating the Uncompahgre River. Kid activities, vendors, surf competitions, live music, beer garden, food village and awards ceremony.
Wednesday, August 16
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: Taking Care of the Uncompahgre River, Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus located on the corner of South Third and Cascade (use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building). The program is free.
Friday, August 18
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Grand opening celebration of Home Loan State Bank and Enstrom Toffee & Confectionary, 1436 and 1440 Encanto Place, Montrose. Please join us for a grand opening event at both of our new locations, giveaways and fun for the entire community.
