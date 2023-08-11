Friday, August 11

6 p.m. - The Montrose County Historical Museum’s Walking Tour: Legends and True Tales. Tour starts at 6 p.m. from the museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave., Montrose. There is a cost of $10 per person. This short walk will take you to the alleys of our historic downtown, where you will learn the location of our first jail and courthouse, famous visitors that had "come" to town to work, visit, and the stories behind the walls. Space is limited. For more information and to reserve a spot, call (970) 249-2085.



