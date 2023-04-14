Now through April 15:
The Montrose Woman’s Club is calling for vendors for the 40th annual spring Flea Market and Bazaar, which is slated for April 21 and 22. Individuals, families, friends and all vendors may pick up applications at the Lazy Hound Antiques, 309 Main St., email MontroseWomansClub@gmail.com, or call 970-275-8902. Proceeds from table rental space is donated to local nonprofits.
Friday, April 14
3 - 5 p.m. - We Are Water Educator open house at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Educators can drop in for light refreshments and a take home bag full of teaching resources about water and storytelling. Door prizes and a raffle.
Sunday, April 16
9 - 11 a.m. - Trek Bicycle hosts Wrench and Ride at 204 E. Main St., Montrose. Join a casual group ride, then stick around for a basic bike maintenance clinic. Free event; must wear a helmet and lights are recommended.
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Rocky Mountain Hunter Jumper Association Show at the Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Info: www.RMHJA.com
3 p.m. - Montrose Community Band plays a free concert, “Cruisin’: Songs We Cruised to,” at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Bring your hotrods and sweethearts for an afternoon of classic cars and songs. Sponsored by Culver’s of Montrose.
4 - 6 p.m. - We are Water Mini Film Festival at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Join for a screening of video clips about local water issues, an opportunity for community dialogue, and light refreshments.
7 - 10 p.m. - Live at the Candle Factory: Easy Jim. The Grateful Dead jam band plays Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Tickets: www.bluecorncafemontrose.com
9 p .m. - Tim + Richard play at Sidelines Sports Bar, 35 N. Ucompahgre Ave., Montrose.
Monday, April 17
8 a.m. - Bidding starts for the Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray Youth Mentoring’s 34th annual online auction, which closes at 8 p.m. April 23, with items closing daily. More than 500 items and services, including Rockies tickets, gravel, certificates to restaurants, amusement parks, rafting, hot springs, skydiving and more. All proceeds go to help kids. Bid: www.partners-west.org and follow the auction link. Info: 970-249-1116.
4 - 6 p.m. - Line dancing at the Montrose Pavilion (senior center craft room), 1800 Pavilion Drive. $2 donation.
Tuesday, April 18
7:30 p.m. - The documentary “ELEMENTAL: Reimagine Wildfire” premieres at the Sherbino Theater, 604 Clinton St., Ridgway. Doors open at 7. Tickets, $15, at sherbino.org
Thursday, April 20
4:30 p.m. - Books-n-Bites book club meeting for 9(ish)- to 13(ish)-year-old readers, Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Discussion is about “The Strangers” by Margaret Peterson Haddix. Sign up at bit.lymrldyouth or at the library Youth Services desk.
Friday, April 21
5 - 7 p.m. - Montrose Center for the Arts’ annual spaghetti dinner, at the Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Fundraiser is $12 for adults (or $15 at the door) and free for kids younger than 6. Includes spaghetti, salad, bread, and there is a vegetarian option. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/artsketti
6 p.m. - We are Water Indigenous Water Stories at Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. Bobby Jimenez plays the flute and tells stories about the importance of water to indigenous peoples. All ages welcome.
Saturday, April 22
2 p.m. - Ditch Cleanup at park between South 11th and 10th streets, Mesa and Junction Avenue. City provides bags; bring gloves, poles, grabbers, waders. Sponsored by Citizens Climate Lobby-Montrose. All welcome.
2 p .m. - Sexual assault survivors support event starts at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose, with free food, free temporary Medusa tattoos and charms for the first 50 people. Using charms and gemstones, create custom jewelry at the jewelry bar (prices a la carte). At 3:30 p.m., a scavenger hunt begins at Mosaic, then to Sidelines, Fabula, Hypoxia, Mauve and Reign. Show support and get free teal tinsel extension put in your hair at Reign. Hunt concludes at San Juan Brews, where scavenger hunt winners receive self - defense tools. At 5:15 p.m., “Men Taking a Lap for Survivors” begins at Centennial Plaza. This event is presented by Faultless Inc. and partners.
7:30 p.m. - Pop Stars & Superheroes concert by the Valley Symphony Association Orchestra and Chorus in their final performance of the season, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive. Tickets: ValleySymphony.net; Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St.), Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E. Niagara Road).
Sunday, April 23
10 - 11 a.m. - Author Bri Lafferty discusses “Wired to be Dysfunctional” at Bluecorrn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 Townsend Ave.
Tuesday, April 25
3 - 9 p.m. - “What Were You Wearing” art installation, highlighting the need for supporting survivors of sexual assault, at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Free . The installation, first created in 2014, is to challenge rape culture assumptions. Info: https://sapec.ku.edu/wwyw
